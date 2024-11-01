Photographer's Theory On Donald Trump's Increasingly Bizarre Bronzer Is Pretty Bleak (But Spot-On)

By now, Donald Trump's makeup fails are as predictable as his snide nicknames for his opponents. It's no secret that the divisive Republican presidential candidate wears some kind of bronzer, apparently hoping to appear tanned and healthy. But the shade of Trump's skin seems to vary from day to day, and a sharp-eyed photographer thinks she knows why.

Advertisement

On her Instagram account, former Time magazine photog Emily Keegin recently shared her theory behind Trump's changing tone. "We need to talk about the bronzer," she began. Though photo editors often tweak the color and brightness of their photos to make their work look its best, Trump's appearance can't entirely be explained away by a bluer filter. Then Keegin examined the time frame of the pictures, and a pattern began to emerge. "When Trump took office in 2017, he was significantly less orange," she mused. "But as his term went on...more bronzer was applied. The more stressed...the more makeup."

Keegin points to the now-iconic image of Trump raising a defiant fist following the July 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, PA (above left). Just a couple of weeks beforehand, he had emerged the clear winner of the debate with President Joe Biden. His confidence was showing, but his makeup wasn't; in fact, Trump seemed to be sporting his natural pale skin tone. Then Biden announced he would be dropping out of the race, and Vice President Kamala Harris filled the spot. Suddenly, the Democratic campaign showed signs of life, and a Trump victory seemed less certain. The weeks following saw Trump looking more worn out than ever, and his skin color began darkening to reflect this. By the time he arrived in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on a garbage truck, the orange shade was nothing short of bizarre.

Advertisement