Kimberly Guilfoyle Makeup Fails We Just Can't Ignore

With her characteristically rabble-rousing speeches, Kimberly Guilfoyle has built a name for herself as an impassioned and unwavering Donald Trump devotee. Sadly for the former Fox News host, she has become equally as famed for her awkward makeup fails, over-the-top appearance, and larger-than-life lips.

Her MAGA makeover is dramatic, to say the least. Guilfoyle is unrecognizable in pics from her old modeling days. Back then, she was bare-faced au naturel, and many of her fans prefer what Guilfoyle looks like without all of the makeup. "Beautiful. See you dont need the false eyelashes. U r a natural beauty. Thanks for sharing," a fan commented on a July 2015 throwback photo.

Meanwhile, Guilfoyle's vampy look often makes her stick out like a sore thumb. For example, she attended a Hearts for Moms fundraiser in May 2024, clad in a boob-busting, sparkly silver, and black mini dress more suited to a night on the town than a daytime charity event. But it was Guilfoyle's heavy dark gray and black eye makeup and long fake eyelashes that really made her stand out from the crowd — for all the wrong reasons. Still, that wasn't even near the worst of her many style snafu offenses. From her full-on hunting weekend selfie to her Elvera Newsmax rant, take a look at the Guilfoyle makeup fails that we just can't ignore.

