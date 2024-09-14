Kimberly Guilfoyle Makeup Fails We Just Can't Ignore
With her characteristically rabble-rousing speeches, Kimberly Guilfoyle has built a name for herself as an impassioned and unwavering Donald Trump devotee. Sadly for the former Fox News host, she has become equally as famed for her awkward makeup fails, over-the-top appearance, and larger-than-life lips.
Her MAGA makeover is dramatic, to say the least. Guilfoyle is unrecognizable in pics from her old modeling days. Back then, she was bare-faced au naturel, and many of her fans prefer what Guilfoyle looks like without all of the makeup. "Beautiful. See you dont need the false eyelashes. U r a natural beauty. Thanks for sharing," a fan commented on a July 2015 throwback photo.
Meanwhile, Guilfoyle's vampy look often makes her stick out like a sore thumb. For example, she attended a Hearts for Moms fundraiser in May 2024, clad in a boob-busting, sparkly silver, and black mini dress more suited to a night on the town than a daytime charity event. But it was Guilfoyle's heavy dark gray and black eye makeup and long fake eyelashes that really made her stand out from the crowd — for all the wrong reasons. Still, that wasn't even near the worst of her many style snafu offenses. From her full-on hunting weekend selfie to her Elvera Newsmax rant, take a look at the Guilfoyle makeup fails that we just can't ignore.
Kimberly's weekend wilderness selfie
Kimberly Guilfoyle definitely doesn't do things by halves, especially regarding her appearance. However, her dedication to going full-out in the looks stakes often results in some of Guilfoyle's biggest makeup fails, as evidenced by an August 2021 wilderness getaway selfie that she posted on Facebook. "Great weekend enjoying the outdoors with @donaldjtrumpjr," she captioned the photo of herself sitting in a car with her hair freshly blow-dried and styled, thick foundation and powder, dark smokey eyes, long fake eyelashes, and pouty pink lips.
"I like Kimberly but this is a 'fail' post. You are enjoying the great outdoors with full makeup, false eye lashes and hair perfectly done. COME ON REALLY!" a follower wrote. "You're a beautiful woman but the makeup ruins it.." another opined. But you are Beautiful enough you don't need all that makeup, especially in the outdoors!!!!" a third advised.
Guilfoyle's love of heavy makeup spans back to her days as a cohost of the Fox News show, "The Five." It often resulted in her coming under fire from viewers. "I can't take anything you say seriously when your boobs are popping out and your eyes are black," one commented on an on-set photo Guilfoyle posted in June 2017.
Kimberly's deep pink disaster
Kimberly Guilfoyle's June 2023 interview with former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin was hugely memorable. However, it wasn't Guilfoyle's compelling presence and probing questions that made it unforgettable. Instead, it was the truly horrendous lipstick she had plastered on. This is kind of ironic, given Palin's controversial 2008 quip that the only difference between a hockey mom and a pitbull is lipstick. Not that we're insinuating Guilfoyle is a hockey mom.
"The Kimberly Guilfoyle Show" host rocked a bright pink lipstick that bordered on being fluorescent. Making her makeup fail even more extreme, she added blusher in a matching hue, her trademark gray and black eyeshadow, and drawn-on eyebrows. It was a distracting look, to say the least, and it garnered plenty of critiques by the X beauty police.
"Okay, I don't criticize women's looks, but Kimberly Guilfoyle is starting to look like she works at clown college. Someone who loves her should give her a mirror and a box of make up wipes," one BP officer said. "Tell me you don't have any gay friends without telling me you don't have any gay friends. Less. Is. More," another suggested. "I don't love her but would offer her a nicer shade of [lipstick emoji]. She needs a cool, sheer mauve. Or, she can stick with Crayola's magenta. Up to her," a third added.
Kimberly's pastel pink trout pout
Kimberly Guilfoyle suffered another not-so-pretty in pink makeup fail in a February 2024 episode of her Rumble show. This time, she toned the shade of lipstick down to a fleshy pastel pink color, which, unfortunately, resulted in a dreaded trout pout. Guilfoyle retained the bright pink blusher, though, plastered all over her cheeks. Making for a particularly stark contrast, Guilfoyle's interviewee, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, was bare-faced and natural.
Once again, Guilfoyle's look was the center of attention. And social media was flooded with scathing criticism. "They never get it right, do they. 'Deathly Nude' lipstick isn't working for her," one hater posted. "Some women look terrible with more makeup; I'm one and she's one, too. Looks like an animated cadaver after beauty school had training day at the morgue," another chimed in.
After years of working on-air, you'd think Guilfoyle would have a long list of professionals to help her get camera-ready. Still, given the alleged bad behavior that led to her firing from Fox News in July 2018, makeup artists likely steer well clear. A former Fox employee told The New Yorker in October 2020 that Guilfoyle would engage in graphic sex talk and share explicit images of male genitalia with office staffers — including pics of romantic partners' bits. Hair and makeup artists were apparently so disturbed and offended by her behavior that they made an HR complaint.
Kimberly's witch hunt horror
When Kimberly Guilfoyle appeared on Newsmax in May 2024 to discuss witch hunts, she applied her makeup to fit perfectly with the narrative. Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée excelled herself, looking like she was straight outta Salem with her black-painted eyebrows, midnight gray eye shadow, long, thick fake lashes, and center-parted hair. Appropriately, she spun a deep, dark fairytale during the interview worthy of the Grimm Brothers' "Witch Tales."
Guilfoyle engaged in an impassioned attack on the purported "dark money, dirty tricks" shadowy secret group that's apparently working hard to take down Donald Trump. Predictably, alt-right Illuminati conspiracy theory favorites George Soros, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Gates were at the top of her hit list. "It's all being exposed," Guilfoyle claimed.
However, yet again, viewers were more interested in her bizarre physical appearance than her foreboding tall tales. "I hate to say it, but Kimberly's got a lay off the heavy make up," one shared. "oh my goodness!! what has she done to herself? she looks like a ghoul," another noted. "Eww what is going on? Who is doing her makeup?" a third asked.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's 2024 RNC war paint
Kimberly Guilfoyle's rousing scream/speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention propelled her into the political spotlight and sealed her future as a GOP rising star. Sadly for Guilfoyle, it also made her the subject of ridicule from pundits and late-night hosts. Her 2024 RNC appearance was equally notable, although for different reasons.
This time, Guilfoyle's makeup fail placed her in the social media crosshairs. "Kimberly Guilfoyle has way to much makeup on, a large mouth, and a jawline most guys would like to own. She is also a horrible speaker but I have to listen I want to know what is going on. If she was not with DJT Jr she would not be speaking," a hater posted on X. Guilfoyle's love of dramatic face paint also caught the attention of drag queen Landon Reid, AKA June Rogers. "Ready to channel your inner Kimberly Guilfoyle? In this tutorial, I'll show you how to achieve her bold and glamorous look. Get ready to turn heads and make a statement!" America's most eligible housewife captioned a July 30 how-to video.
"One of the most highly requested makeup looks people have asked me to recreate is the 'best is yet to come!' Kimberly Guilfoyle," Reid announces. Before getting down to business, they warn people to play nice — well, not really. "This is so much more makeup than I wear when I'm in drag," they mutter.