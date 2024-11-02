How Tim And Gwen Walz Met And Fell In Love

Tim and Gwen Walz's love story is enough to warm even the iciest of hearts. The two first met as high school teachers in Nebraska; Tim taught geography, while Gwen taught English. But the pair didn't fall head over heels straight away. In fact, it was actually the Minnesota first lady's sister who pointed out the future governor. As Gwen shared on "Next Question with Katie Couric," her sister insisted, "I saw him teach, and I'm going to tell you, he's the best teacher I've ever seen. I think you should meet him."

Advertisement

Tim and Gwen crossed paths eventually — and by necessity. Working in a resource-strapped state school, the pair had to share a divided choir room to teach their classes. Soon enough, they were on their first date. "He asked if he could kiss me goodnight and I said no, that I don't ever kiss on a first date; English teachers have policies," she recalled. Tim, confused but obliging, replied, "Well, all right then because I'm gonna marry you. Now get out of my car!"

He didn't call for three days — a frustration that many people can probably relate to — but they ultimately married in 1994. "Sharing that classroom with him and what I saw from his coaching too, I knew that we shared a vision of how we saw school," Gwen said. "I still say the most fun days are the days you're in school." This rom-com-worthy romance gets an A+ from us.

Advertisement