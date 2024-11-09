What Megan Fox And Brian Austin Green's Relationship Is Like Post-Divorce

Sex symbol and "Transformers" star Megan Fox was married to "90210" actor Brian Austin Green from 2010 to 2022, and while their marriage may have had its rocky moments, the truth about their relationship is that they seem to be on good terms. Fox and Green share three children; Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, and are able to co-parent in a healthy way. While they may no longer be together romantically, they still seem to maintain a close relationship, which is a bit of a feat for a former Hollywood couple.

Fox and Green initially met in 2004 when the latter was a guest star in an episode of "Hope & Faith," an ABC sitcom in which Fox had a starring role. After dating for six years and being engaged for four, Fox and Green wed on a beach in Hawaii. Fox initially filed for divorce from Green in 2015, but they rekindled shortly after. The two ultimately separated for good in 2020, before they finalized their divorce in 2022.

While a guest on the podcast "Call Her Daddy" in March 2024, Fox opened up to host Alex Cooper about how she wasn't satisfied in her relationship with Green. "I got myself into a relationship, which I of course found — no shade to Brian — unfulfilling, because inevitably, that's what I was going to do, because I was reenacting what I watched my mother do as a child," Fox told Cooper.

