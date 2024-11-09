What Megan Fox And Brian Austin Green's Relationship Is Like Post-Divorce
Sex symbol and "Transformers" star Megan Fox was married to "90210" actor Brian Austin Green from 2010 to 2022, and while their marriage may have had its rocky moments, the truth about their relationship is that they seem to be on good terms. Fox and Green share three children; Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, and are able to co-parent in a healthy way. While they may no longer be together romantically, they still seem to maintain a close relationship, which is a bit of a feat for a former Hollywood couple.
Fox and Green initially met in 2004 when the latter was a guest star in an episode of "Hope & Faith," an ABC sitcom in which Fox had a starring role. After dating for six years and being engaged for four, Fox and Green wed on a beach in Hawaii. Fox initially filed for divorce from Green in 2015, but they rekindled shortly after. The two ultimately separated for good in 2020, before they finalized their divorce in 2022.
While a guest on the podcast "Call Her Daddy" in March 2024, Fox opened up to host Alex Cooper about how she wasn't satisfied in her relationship with Green. "I got myself into a relationship, which I of course found — no shade to Brian — unfulfilling, because inevitably, that's what I was going to do, because I was reenacting what I watched my mother do as a child," Fox told Cooper.
How Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green feel about each other
Megan Fox also told Alex Cooper that while she has no regrets about ending their marriage, she is grateful for her long-term relationship with Brian Austin Green. "I do feel like, karmically, I was supposed to have those kids with [Brian], of course," Fox exclaimed. However, she does seem to feel that they both mistreated each other throughout the partnership. "...And he was not great to me either all the time, but I think it would be easy for me to lean into and complain about [it] or let it seem like that relationship was one-way..." Fox said. "[I] really should not have been in a relationship of that level of commitment and magnitude."
While Fox may no longer have romantic feelings towards Green, the "Beautiful Disaster" actor stated that he did still have feelings for her during a 2020 episode of his podcast "...With Brian Austin Green." However, he seems to be comfortable with how his relationship with her has evolved, and he doesn't want the dynamics of their family to change. "I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special," Green stated. "[We will] still do family vacations and holidays as a family and really make that a focus for the kids," he added.
Raising children as divorced parents
When it comes to raising their kids, Brian Austin Green revealed on the podcast "Hollywood Raw" that he and Megan Fox share a rhythm that cannot be broken. "When one person is traveling and working, the other person will step in and take care of things at home and the kids and this situation is no different," Green stated. "Megan loves her kids, would do anything for them, and has and will continue to." However, Green also believes they have a lot to figure out as time goes on. The pair makes sure to prioritize checking in with each other and communicating their concerns to stay on top of any issues that arise.
Also on "Hollywood Raw" in 2020, Green revealed that while things weren't perfect while they were together, he wants nothing but the best for the "New Girl" actress. "Everyone still loves and respects everyone, things are just different. It's not bad different, it's just different," he expressed. "I wish Megan the absolute best in everything. I want her to be completely happy, for her, for the kids. That's super important. No one wants to be around somebody that's unhappy, nothing good comes out of that. That's a terrible situation."
While Green and Fox have a healthy friendship, they have definitely moved on. Fox has been in a highly publicized relationship with Machine Gun Kelly since 2020, but their relationship status as of 2024 is unclear. Green is engaged to ballroom dancer Sharna Burgess, and seems as happy as ever.