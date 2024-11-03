Gavin Newsom Had A Scandalous Age-Gap Romance After His Kimberly Guilfoyle Split

The 2000s were a controversial time for then-San Francisco mayor Gavin Newsom. Upon splitting from his wife, Kimberly Guilfoyle, in 2005, Newsom was on the prowl and making waves with every choice. To the shock of many, a 39-year-old Newsom started dating model and collegiate lacrosse player Brittanie Mountz when she was only 19.

The stark age gap (Mountz was less than half Newsom's age if you're doing the math) was enough to turn some heads, but the scandal scuttlebutt went into overdrive when the then-20-year-old was allegedly spotted indulging in alcoholic beverages before her legal time to do so. Per SFGate, photos of her holding what looked to be a glass of wine at a gala for the opening of the Westfield San Francisco Shopping Center were quickly taken down after internet sleuths did some simple deducing. Immediately going into damage control, Newsom spokesman Peter Ragone responded to SFGate, stating, "If she was drinking, the mayor didn't notice." However, the public noticed, and hasn't let go of it since.