Gavin Newsom Had A Scandalous Age-Gap Romance After His Kimberly Guilfoyle Split
The 2000s were a controversial time for then-San Francisco mayor Gavin Newsom. Upon splitting from his wife, Kimberly Guilfoyle, in 2005, Newsom was on the prowl and making waves with every choice. To the shock of many, a 39-year-old Newsom started dating model and collegiate lacrosse player Brittanie Mountz when she was only 19.
The stark age gap (Mountz was less than half Newsom's age if you're doing the math) was enough to turn some heads, but the scandal scuttlebutt went into overdrive when the then-20-year-old was allegedly spotted indulging in alcoholic beverages before her legal time to do so. Per SFGate, photos of her holding what looked to be a glass of wine at a gala for the opening of the Westfield San Francisco Shopping Center were quickly taken down after internet sleuths did some simple deducing. Immediately going into damage control, Newsom spokesman Peter Ragone responded to SFGate, stating, "If she was drinking, the mayor didn't notice." However, the public noticed, and hasn't let go of it since.
Gavin Newsom can't seem to shake his scandalous dating history
Current Governor of California and possible future presidential candidate Gavin Newsom can't seem to avoid his dating history. And for good reason. During his gubernatorial run in 2018, challenging candidate Amanda Renteria used the prominence of the #MeToo movement to criticize his messy dating life. "Newsom's tenure as a mayor was highlighted by a pattern of sexual misconduct in the workplace," Renteria posted on X in an effort to get him to step down from his position as lieutenant governor. The post also included mentions of Newsom's affair with Ruby Rippey-Tourk, the wife of Newson's former campaign manager Alex Tourk, as well as his time spent doting on Brittanie Mountz.
Whereas Newsom can't seem to shake his past, Mountz has done a wonderful job of embracing a new future. After successfully changing her name in 2017, Mountz now runs her own therapy practice. She's also done an immaculate job of keeping out of the press, so she hasn't offered any recent public comments on the matter. Nearly 20 years after dating Newsom, she still has yet to reach the age Newsom was when they started dating.