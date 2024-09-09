Gavin Newsom's Most Controversial Moments

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been mired in controversy since the earliest days of his political career. He started out as San Francisco's mayor, weathered some scandalous media storms, admitted to some personal vices, and then somehow managed to win California's gubernatorial election regardless in 2018. Newsom gained popularity among liberals for challenging the status quo on a few notable occasions while he was serving as mayor, like when Newsom went rogue in 2004 to support gay marriage, allowing licenses to be issued to around 4,000 gay couples — which was strictly against Californian law.

Advertisement

The controversial politician is still remembered for that bold move, which triggered legal and political backlash. His actions had both Democrats and Republicans seething, and in the aftermath, it's said that Former President Barack Obama, who was running for the Senate at the time, went to great trouble to avoid taking a picture with Newsom. Obama has denied these claims since, but Newsom once hinted in an interview that it was true.

The Californian governor added plenty more blunders to his resume in the years that followed, one of which involved a big pandemic screw-up that had many calling for him to be fired. And yet, at the same time, Newsom managed to demonstrate that he was a worthy leader by handling his state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic considerably better than his peers. In fact, even Donald Trump has accidentally praised Newsom for his past work.

Advertisement