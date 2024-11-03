Meghan McCain Outfits That Completely Missed The Mark

Meghan McCain isn't shy about giving her opinion, to say the least. She argued relentlessly with guests when she was a co-host on "The View" from 2019 to 2021, has had strong words for the royal family, given more than her two cents about Donald Trump and Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential campaign, and publicly announced she can't stand Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, even as many others had nothing but heart eyes for the couple.

A mother of two and wife to husband Ben Domenech, McCain has been in the national spotlight since her late father, Senator John McCain, ran against Barack Obama in the 2008 presidential election. In her mid-20s at the time, she attended and spoke at numerous campaign rallies and events in support of her dad. Her duties in the political arena led to gigs as a contributor for MSNBC and Fox News before she joined "The View."

All of this is to say that the woman has been photographed and recorded a lot. We've seen McCain in tons of different outfits, some of them expensive fashion choices, but not all of them are worthy of a mention on the best-dressed list. In fact, there have been several occasions when she was more likely to wind up as one of the worst-dressed. As someone with strong opinions, we're sure McCain won't mind if we have a few of our own where her fashion missteps are concerned.

