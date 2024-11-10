What We Know About Bruce Springsteen's Wife Patti's Health Issues

Bruce Springsteen's wife, Patti Scialfa, has been dealing with cancer for years, but the world only learned about her diagnosis from the September 8, 2024 screening of Springsteen's documentary, "Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band," at the Toronto International Film Festival. The documentary features an intimate moment wherein Scialfa reveals that she has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare form of blood cancer. "This affects my immune system, so I have to be careful what I choose to do and where I choose to go," Scialfa says in the documentary (via Variety). "Every once in a while, I come to a show or two and I can sing a few songs on stage, and that's been a treat."

Early this month, the 75-year-old shared an update on his second wife's six-year health battle while talking about the upcoming release of his documentary. "She's doing good," the "Dancing in the Dark" singer said during a special with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos. "We caught it early, which was important." In the documentary, the 71-year-old musician explained that she received her diagnosis back in 2018 while working on the "Springsteen on Broadway" stage production. The couple chose to remain silent up until now, but their decision to announce the news in a documentary comes from a good place.