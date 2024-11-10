The Subtle Sign Nicole Kidman's Daughter Sunday Is Tight With Half-Sister Bella Cruise

Nicole Kidman's marriage to Tom Cruise was certainly one that kept the public's attention, all the way down to the iconic picture taken when Kidman was leaving her attorney's office after their divorce was finalized in 2001.

Now, Kidman's teenage daughter, Sunday Kidman-Urban, 16, has made her social media debut. Sunday, one of two children who Kidman shares with husband Keith Urban, walked the runway for the first time with Miu Miu in June for Paris Fashion Week.

To showcase the accomplishment, Sunday posted her first photo to Instagram of her walking the catwalk in collaboration with the Miu Miu account, paired with the caption, "For Spring/Summer 2025 show, Miu Miu continues to build its world of diverse and fierce individuals, true characters inhabiting its clothes. Featuring @SundayRose, @min.nicha, @HilarySwank, #WillemDafoe, @AmeliaGray, @LittleSimz, @EliotSumner. #MiuMiu #MiuMiuSS25 Photographed by @labembika." The account was started back in the beginning October 2024, and Sunday's half-sister/Nicole Kidman's daughter, Bella Cruise, 31, has already shown her support for her little sis by following the account. Nicole Kidman has also cheered Sunday on by reposting the picture to her Instagram story, and she filled it with red hearts.

