The Subtle Sign Nicole Kidman's Daughter Sunday Is Tight With Half-Sister Bella Cruise
Nicole Kidman's marriage to Tom Cruise was certainly one that kept the public's attention, all the way down to the iconic picture taken when Kidman was leaving her attorney's office after their divorce was finalized in 2001.
Now, Kidman's teenage daughter, Sunday Kidman-Urban, 16, has made her social media debut. Sunday, one of two children who Kidman shares with husband Keith Urban, walked the runway for the first time with Miu Miu in June for Paris Fashion Week.
To showcase the accomplishment, Sunday posted her first photo to Instagram of her walking the catwalk in collaboration with the Miu Miu account, paired with the caption, "For Spring/Summer 2025 show, Miu Miu continues to build its world of diverse and fierce individuals, true characters inhabiting its clothes. Featuring @SundayRose, @min.nicha, @HilarySwank, #WillemDafoe, @AmeliaGray, @LittleSimz, @EliotSumner. #MiuMiu #MiuMiuSS25 Photographed by @labembika." The account was started back in the beginning October 2024, and Sunday's half-sister/Nicole Kidman's daughter, Bella Cruise, 31, has already shown her support for her little sis by following the account. Nicole Kidman has also cheered Sunday on by reposting the picture to her Instagram story, and she filled it with red hearts.
Sunday Kidman-Urban's unique speaking voice shocked fans
Along with her introduction to the world of modeling, Sunday Kidman-Urban was interviewed by Vogue after the show, and fans were fascinated by her standout accent. It comes as no surprise that Sunday has such a confusing inflection, as dad Keith Urban is a famed country singer hailing from Australia, and mom Nicole Kidman was raised in Sydney and moved to the states in the 1990s.
The melting pot of accents is showcased in Sunday's voice, as we can some of those Aussie pronunciations mixed with the drawl that came from being born in Nashville, Tennessee.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Keith Urban was asked how he would describe her accent. His simple response was quite telling, as he elaborated, "She's just our daughter." Keith was then asked how he thought Sunday did in the show, to which he responded, "It was great, I thought she did great." No matter what she sounds like, it's clear that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are extremely proud of their daughter as she struts into the limelight.