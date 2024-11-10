Tragic Details About Hallmark Star Tricia Helfer's Life

Acting is not all glamorous headshots and red carpets. It can be difficult getting into character or bringing a complex story to life, which Hallmark star Tricia Helfer understands. She has starred in many projects in many genres, not just family-friendly romances. For instance, Helfer and Hallmark hunk Paul Campbell first collaborated on the sci-fi "Battlestar Galactica" before their Hallmark collab "Sun, Sand & Romance." In 2019, she starred in an episode of the horror anthology "Creepshow," and she admitted to Pop Break that since a majority of the shooting took place in one singular space (an elevator set), it wasn't the most comfortable gig.

"You just get filthy," Helfer said. "You're sweaty and you're filthy and you're laying on the floor but it adds to it. So you just get used to being in there." Helfer also told the story of a small on-set injury with a railing in the elevator set. "[My co-star's] eyes fly open or something and I go scooting backwards and I whacked my head so hard," Helfer said. "I think it's in the take where you just see me go 'Ugh' and I got massive welts on the back of my head. I mean it can be confining and it can be difficult, but at the same time you just try and channel it and use it because the characters [are] feeling confined."

No matter what her characters go through or what she deals with on set, Helfer has sadly also dealt with real-life tragedies.

