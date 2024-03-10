The Scary Illness Hallmark's Tricia Helfer Faced After Using A Common Hair Product

Many people use hair extensions for fuller, more voluminous hair. Choosing the right type of hair extensions to boost thin hair requires knowing about the various types of extensions out there. Some people like to rock clip-in hair extensions. However, Hallmark actor Tricia Helfer has a cautionary tale about metal clip-in hair extensions — hers made her extremely sick with heavy metal poisoning.

The "Finding Christmas" star told People about her hair extension nightmare in September 2023. She got them put in for a movie role that fell through and decided to keep them. Two months later, she started feeling strange with pain in her scalp and gums. "I would wake up and feel like my skin under my eyes looked a little sunburnt," Helfer said. "Just everything was kind of irritated." She had the extensions removed the day after working on "S.W.A.T.," because the hairdresser on set told her she had bald spots in her hair. When they were removed, the metal clips had turned green, reminiscent of "cheap costume jewelry that turns your ears green."

After visits with her doctor, a dermatologist, and an allergist, Helfer learned that she didn't have a metal allergy and was dismayed to not know what was happening. Her head did feel better without the extensions, but she wasn't completely back to normal.