How Dale Moss And Remi Bader Sent Dating Rumors Into Overdrive

After the end of his relationship with Galey Alix, former NFL player and "The Bachelorette" contestant Dale Moss may have found new love with a different internet personality: the stunning Remi Bader. Bader is a fashion influencer and model, and in the fall of 2024, social media users noticed that she and Moss were commenting supportive, somewhat flirty things on each other's Instagram posts.

TikToker Lyn (@lynreality) shared a video questioning if the influencers were dating based on their online interactions, pointing out examples of Moss calling Bader "Gorgeous!" and of Bader commenting heart-eyes emojis on one of his posts. Lyn was unsure if the comments were indicative of a romantic relationship or just friendship.

Some commenters on Lyn's video weren't too pleased with the potential match-up. A few felt that Moss was just using Bader to increase his own fame. One person said, "I think when you're a popular girl on this app you need to be mindful of who takes a sudden interest [in] you." However, Bader and Moss really fed into the rumors after a visit to the White House.