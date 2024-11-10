How Dale Moss And Remi Bader Sent Dating Rumors Into Overdrive
After the end of his relationship with Galey Alix, former NFL player and "The Bachelorette" contestant Dale Moss may have found new love with a different internet personality: the stunning Remi Bader. Bader is a fashion influencer and model, and in the fall of 2024, social media users noticed that she and Moss were commenting supportive, somewhat flirty things on each other's Instagram posts.
TikToker Lyn (@lynreality) shared a video questioning if the influencers were dating based on their online interactions, pointing out examples of Moss calling Bader "Gorgeous!" and of Bader commenting heart-eyes emojis on one of his posts. Lyn was unsure if the comments were indicative of a romantic relationship or just friendship.
Some commenters on Lyn's video weren't too pleased with the potential match-up. A few felt that Moss was just using Bader to increase his own fame. One person said, "I think when you're a popular girl on this app you need to be mindful of who takes a sudden interest [in] you." However, Bader and Moss really fed into the rumors after a visit to the White House.
Moss and Bader looked cozy at an influencer's event
In October 2024, Remi Bader shared an Instagram carousel of photos and videos to discuss her opportunity at the White House. Dale Moss was featured in the post, both in the caption and in photos. Other stars of social media and beyond were mentioned as well.
"We got to share and discuss our thoughts as creators, advocates, and professionals on mental health and hear from the administration on what they are also doing to help in this space," Bader said in the caption. In addition to her and Moss both being in a group picture, the duo stood side-by-side by themselves for a snap outside the White House.
Moss seemingly didn't mind stirring the pot with dating rumors, since he commented on Bader's post and said, "You deserve it! Also that dress." He added a heart-eyes emoji, and then in parentheses alluded to online chatter when he said, "(here comes the TikTok goss [winking emoji])." Bader replied, "let em talk," with a winking emoticon, causing one fan to inquire for more details on Bader and Moss' rumored relationship. One thing is for sure — Moss' new potential relationship seems to solidify that he is fully done with his exes Clare Crawley and Galey Alix.