Quincy Jones, Oscar-Nominated Composer And Record Producer, Dead At 91

Legendary music producer Quincy Jones has passed away at the age of 91, his publicist confirmed in a statement given to news outlets. Jones was a giant among the greats of the late 20th century music industry, and the list of those with whom he either worked or whose albums he produced reads like a who's who of the greatest musicians of all time. In his early years Jones' collaborators included Tommy Dorsey, Sarah Vaughn, Count Basie, Duke Ellington, and Ray Charles. From there, he moved on to work with Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson, and Celine Dion, picking up a record 28 Grammys along the way.

Advertisement

The seven-time Oscar nominee died at his home in Los Angeles on November 3, 2024, surrounded by loved ones. "Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones' passing," Jones' family confirmed in a statement (via The Guardian). "And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him." The details surrounding his death have not been shared publicly at the time of writing, but suffice it to say that the prolific musician, composer, producer, and plenty more besides made an indelible mark on the music industry.