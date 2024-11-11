Why David Beckham & Prince Harry's Relationship Completely Fell Apart

It appears that, ever since he left the U.K., the amount of friends in Prince Harry's inner circle has gradually been dwindling. Rumor has it that the Duke of Sussex and his once close pal, soccer star David Beckham, have gone their separate ways, and both anonymous sources and royal biographers alike have alleged that Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, is the reason for the rift. In October 2024, the royal defector's estranged older brother, Prince William, was spotted attending a royal engagement with David at his side. The two were raising funds for the London Air Ambulance Charity at the time and were spotted cracking jokes and generally just having a good laugh during the event.

This encounter refocused attention on Harry's friendship with the former footballer, with many wondering how the prince felt about Beckham being his brother's new bestie given their highly-publicized issues over the years. They used to be thick as thieves, with David and his wife, Victoria Beckham, even attending Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in 2018. But rumor has it that tensions were brewing long before the Sussexes' big day — and the Beckhams found themselves left off the couple's evening reception guestlist as a result.

The whole ordeal reportedly started when Meghan suspected that their famous friends were leaking private information to the press. Meghan asked the prince to confront his old friend about the situation, which Harry did. And unsurprisingly, "[David was] absolutely bloody furious," as a source told the Daily Mail. Royal biographer Tom Bower detailed the phone call in his book, "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors," professing that the awkward talk led to terrible friction between the once-close pals.

