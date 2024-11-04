Tim Walz Tears Last Shreds Of Donald Trump's Ego With Attack On His 'Weird' Phone Lock Screen
By now, we all know what vice presidential hopeful Tim Walz thinks of former President Donald Trump. He thinks he's weird. And, now, the Minnesota Governor is commenting on Trump's latest "weird" behavior. Just two days ahead of Election Day, Walz held a rally in the swing state of Georgia. He told the audience, "Georgia, you have the potential to win this whole d*** thing for America," per Fox 5. And, he attempted to secure their votes by pointing out new proof of Trump's self-absorption.
In a clip from the rally on X, formerly known as Twitter, Walz asked the crowd, "You know on your phone, you've got the lock screen?" He joked, "You got your kids, you got your grandkids, you got your dog, you got your car — if you're some of us, you've got it on there, " before declaring, "Donald's got a picture of himself. True story!"
This is, in fact, a true story, as Walz puts it. A peek at Trump's phones that surfaced on X recently shows that Trump's lock screen features a photo of himself during his presidency. "Can we agree that is weird behavior there," Walz asked before asserting, "That is weird behavior." Soon after Vice President Kamala Harris chose Walz as her running mate, he began calling Trump and his VP pick JD Vance "weird," and he's clearly taking every opportunity to further prove his point.
The internet agrees that Trump's lock screen is telling
While what you've chosen for your phone lock screen may not seem like a big deal to most people, it does reveal something about you. After all, most of us look at our phone lock screen many times throughout the day. So, what you choose to look at all the time matters. And, when — to Tim Walz's point — most folks choose a loved one as their wallpaper, Donald Trump's lock screen photo of himself scowling and pointing at the camera does make a statement. And, it's safe to say that it doesn't mesh with the family man image that he and his campaign are often trying to push.
Of course, what's weird to some might not be weird to others. But, despite the subjectivity of weirdness, many folks on the internet seem to agree with Walz about Trump's phone background. "That's actually embarrassing. Who does that?" one X-user asked. Another pointed out, "Well, he does seem to like himself quite a lot," while someone else noted, "Tim always puts Trump's weirdness into proper perspective." So, it seems it may be time for Trump to update his lock screen ahead of Election Day. And, for anyone else out there who has their own photo as their phone background, it may be time to swap that out: it is officially "weird."