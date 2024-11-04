Tim Walz Tears Last Shreds Of Donald Trump's Ego With Attack On His 'Weird' Phone Lock Screen

By now, we all know what vice presidential hopeful Tim Walz thinks of former President Donald Trump. He thinks he's weird. And, now, the Minnesota Governor is commenting on Trump's latest "weird" behavior. Just two days ahead of Election Day, Walz held a rally in the swing state of Georgia. He told the audience, "Georgia, you have the potential to win this whole d*** thing for America," per Fox 5. And, he attempted to secure their votes by pointing out new proof of Trump's self-absorption.

In a clip from the rally on X, formerly known as Twitter, Walz asked the crowd, "You know on your phone, you've got the lock screen?" He joked, "You got your kids, you got your grandkids, you got your dog, you got your car — if you're some of us, you've got it on there, " before declaring, "Donald's got a picture of himself. True story!"

This is, in fact, a true story, as Walz puts it. A peek at Trump's phones that surfaced on X recently shows that Trump's lock screen features a photo of himself during his presidency. "Can we agree that is weird behavior there," Walz asked before asserting, "That is weird behavior." Soon after Vice President Kamala Harris chose Walz as her running mate, he began calling Trump and his VP pick JD Vance "weird," and he's clearly taking every opportunity to further prove his point.

