Who Is Tony Shalhoub's Wife, Brooke Adams?

Brooke Adams is the daughter of Robert K. Adams, who was once vice president of CBS. As a result, she grew up around actors, and being surrounded by the industry from a very early age gave her one singular goal in life: to join their ranks. Speaking with Mubi in 2022, Brooke recalled summers spent in Flint, Michigan, where her father ran an arts program called The Musical Tent. "My sister and I were in love with theater," she explained. "We would sit all day long and watch rehearsals — we knew every lyric, every dance step, every line from every show."

Because her father was in the industry, he supported Brooke's ambition, and he didn't force her to focus on academics. "It was just, we were going to be actresses, my sister and I. We never even heard about taking an SAT or applying to college," she said. "We didn't go to college, and we just started acting."

She found success at a very early age. When she was only 14, her very first audition landed her a spot on a television show. Her second audition got her a regular role. "I just thought, 'Well, this is easy,'" she said. "My father got the call that I'd gotten the series and [he] accepted the role. When I got home and he told me, I was furious that he'd said 'Okay' without even consulting me." Brooke added, "It was just, that's what we did."

