Everything Shawn Mendes Has Said About His Sexuality

Shawn Mendes spoke candidly about his sexuality during his concert at Red Rocks Amphitheater on October 28, 2024. Taking a pause between songs, Mendes shared that he is still exploring his identity and that societal pressures have made it feel scary. Mendes also revealed that people have been questioning his sexuality since the start of his career at age 15, and he's not a fan of it.

"The real truth about my life and my sexuality is that, man, I'm just figuring it out like everyone. I don't really know sometimes, and I know other times. And it feels really scary because we live in a society that has a lot to say about that," said the pop star in a moment captured on TikTok. "I'm trying to be really brave and just allow myself to be a human and feel things. And that's all I really want to say about that for now."

Mendes shared the comments before performing "The Mountain," a personal song that reflects the pressures he has faced while being scrutinized by the public. The lyrics say, "You can say I'm too young, you can say I'm too old, you can say I like girls or boys, whatever fits your mold." While Mendes has been reluctant to discuss his sexuality, the 2024 concert wasn't his first remarks on the matter.

