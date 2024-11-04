Trump's Comments About Michelle Obama Accidentally Betray How Much He Fears Her

We're not sure exactly which of Michelle Obama's comments got under Donald Trump's skin, but it isn't the first time that Trump has shown that he can't get Michelle's takedown out of his head. And people on social media have noticed. One person noted on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Out of all the women that have spoken out against him it's Michelle Obama that shakes him to his core." One person seemed to sum up what many of Trump's critics seem to think about continuing to bring up Michelle: "Good grief. How many days now has it been that Trump has been whining every chance he gets about how Michelle Obama hurt his fragile feelings? Does he ever listen to the vile schoolyard taunts he hurls at other people? He's 78. It's time he grew up," via X.

Others were more concerned with his use of the word "hit" as he was talking about Obama. While the context of what he said seems to make it clear that he means a verbal attack, some think that it's still particularly ominous. "His is the language of violence. It's not even a dog whistle, it's a bullhorn," one person posted.

Neither Michelle nor Barack Obama have yet said anything publicly about Trump's comments. However, Kamala Harris' campaign has posted them on X, so they clearly see his remarks about the former first lady as beneficial to their chances on election day.