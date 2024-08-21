Michelle Obama Ditches The High Road At 2024 DNC With Scathing Trump Takedown

Michelle Obama was one of the highly anticipated speakers for the Democratic National Convention's second night. In 2020 and 2016, the former first lady also spoke at the party's conventions, but her most recent speech marked a different and more fiery approach as Obama actively threw shade at Trump.

In 2016, she said, "When they go low, we go high" (via the Independent), a phrase that became oft-repeated. However, Obama later clarified that, rather than rising above and ignoring a situation, she was encouraging people to channel their anger into action. She did just that in her latest remarks, slamming Trump's behavior towards her family and noting that he was "threatened by the existence of two hard-working, highly educated, successful people who happen to be Black." Obama paused during the enthusiastic applause before inquiring, "Who's going to tell him, that the job he is currently seeking might just be one of those Black jobs?" This comment was a dig at Trump's assertion that different types of jobs are connected with racial identity.

Obama also pointed out the ways she believed that Trump was going low. She accused the former president of deceiving people and taking away beneficial programs and policies. "Going small is petty. It's unhealthy. And quite frankly, it's unpresidential," she explained. Obama's new blunt approach garnered praise across the internet. "I was here for all her smoke, shade and out right fire!" one user enthused on X (formerly Twitter).