How Ivanka Trump Sparked Controversy By Simply Wearing A Bracelet

Ivanka Trump was once under scrutiny just for wearing a bracelet. Well, a bracelet with a $10,800 price tag. Of the five children of Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump just might be his favorite child. During Donald Trump's presidency, Ivanka was heavily involved in his political career. Not only did she sit as an advisor during his campaign, but she continued to work as an advisor after he was elected while also running her own fashion brand. Ivanka's struggle to straddle these two worlds sparked quite the controversy. She maintained a hustler mindset throughout Donald's time in the White House, shamelessly promoting her brands whenever she was in the spotlight — like after the 2016 Republican National Convention, when her official X account tweeted a link to shop her look.

Advertisement

Email sent to journalists by an @IvankaTrump employee, hawking the goods she wore on @60Minutes. pic.twitter.com/aCpNbBBArg — katie rosman (@katierosman) November 15, 2016

Another incident that was seen as more egregious was when she wore a $10,800 bracelet from her jewelry line on "60 Minutes." She received significant backlash for her distasteful choice to promote yet another exorbitantly expensive product of hers after an employee of her company sent an email to journalists with a "style alert" for the bracelet. Subsequently, she was accused of using her family's political position as a tool to market her brand.

Throughout the election campaign, a #GrabYourWallet movement was initiated that urged consumers to boycott her fashion brands as she continued to support her father regardless of his vulgar remarks regarding women. Despite standing her ground when she first heard of the boycott, the criticism might have been too much to handle. In 2018, Ivanka announced she would shut down her businesses, but remained an advisor to her father.

Advertisement