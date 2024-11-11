Are Meghan Markle & Chrissy Teigen Still Friends? What We Know

Meghan Markle and Chrissy Teigen first met in 2007 when they both worked as models on NBC's "Deal or No Deal." They met again in 2014 at the DirecTV Beach Bowl held in New York City, but ultimately, their lives went down different paths. However, in 2018, their enduring bond became evident when Teigen defended Meghan from the accusations of her father, Thomas Markle, via X, formerly known as Twitter — just one of Teigen's tweets about Meghan that had everyone talking. It wouldn't be until 2020, however, when their friendship escalated to another level.

Advertisement

As Grazia reported, when Meghan received criticism from trolls after she published an essay about her and Prince's Harry's experience with pregnancy loss, Teigen publicly defended her on her social media. Because Teigen experienced pregnancy loss firsthand, she knew the pain the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were going through and the courage it took to make it public. After this, Teigen confessed on the "Watch What Happens Live!" after show (via People) that Meghan comforted her privately about the loss of her baby, Jack, and although she did not reveal what Meghan said to her after her loss, Teigen did make clear how kind she was. In addition, Teigen refused to give statements about Meghan and Harry's infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey, instead showing her support for Meghan.

Advertisement