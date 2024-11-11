Are Meghan Markle & Chrissy Teigen Still Friends? What We Know
Meghan Markle and Chrissy Teigen first met in 2007 when they both worked as models on NBC's "Deal or No Deal." They met again in 2014 at the DirecTV Beach Bowl held in New York City, but ultimately, their lives went down different paths. However, in 2018, their enduring bond became evident when Teigen defended Meghan from the accusations of her father, Thomas Markle, via X, formerly known as Twitter — just one of Teigen's tweets about Meghan that had everyone talking. It wouldn't be until 2020, however, when their friendship escalated to another level.
As Grazia reported, when Meghan received criticism from trolls after she published an essay about her and Prince's Harry's experience with pregnancy loss, Teigen publicly defended her on her social media. Because Teigen experienced pregnancy loss firsthand, she knew the pain the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were going through and the courage it took to make it public. After this, Teigen confessed on the "Watch What Happens Live!" after show (via People) that Meghan comforted her privately about the loss of her baby, Jack, and although she did not reveal what Meghan said to her after her loss, Teigen did make clear how kind she was. In addition, Teigen refused to give statements about Meghan and Harry's infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey, instead showing her support for Meghan.
Meghan Markle & Chrissy Teigen's friendship overcame several difficulties
By comparison, 2021 was much more turbulent than it might've seemed for Meghan Markle and Chrissy Teigen's friendship. If Tiegen's scoop on her friendship with Meghan is anything to go by, neither of them was prepared for what was to come. In March 2021, The Times revealed that, as a result of a Buckingham Palace investigation, Meghan was accused of bullying royal aides after she became a senior member of the royal family, and Teigen was quick to defend her friend via X, a defense that, according to Radar Online, wasn't reciprocated when Teigen faced accusations of cyberbullying, which she ended up acknowledging.
However, Meghan and Teigen overcame that bump in their friendship, and in 2024, Meghan included Teigen in the list of the few celebrities to whom she sent a jar of strawberry jam courtesy of her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. Teigen's response wasn't long in coming, and she posted a video via Instagram while using the strawberry jam sent by Meghan to make a sandwich, praising her friend's product. Teigen's husband, John Legend, would publicly join in on those praises when he shared in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that "that sandwich was, like, incredible. One of the best bites I've had in a long time." So, Meghan and Teigen's friendship seems to be strong enough to withstand some hardships and grow stronger in the aftermath.