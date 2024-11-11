The Most Gorgeous Throwback Pics Of Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep is widely considered one of the most gifted actors of her generation, and she has an endless list of awards and nominations to prove it. The highly celebrated actor has starred in over 60 films across her decades-long career, with standout performances in projects such as "Sophie's Choice" and "The Bridges of Madison County." Streep's compelling on-screen presence is a rarity, enhanced by her trademark sculpted cheekbones, alabaster complexion, and blond tresses. The icon has embraced the aging process with open arms, unlike most of her fellow A-listers, so it's impossible not to respect her refusal to get plastic surgery.

Streep broke into the film industry in the late '70s, subsequently undergoing a stunning transformation as her acting career took off. She has aged gracefully over the years, but it's not any less shocking when you come across photos from her past and remember just how striking the actor was in her early years. These snapshots reveal a young, fresh-faced Streep and her remarkable ascent to stardom.