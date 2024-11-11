The Most Gorgeous Throwback Pics Of Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep is widely considered one of the most gifted actors of her generation, and she has an endless list of awards and nominations to prove it. The highly celebrated actor has starred in over 60 films across her decades-long career, with standout performances in projects such as "Sophie's Choice" and "The Bridges of Madison County." Streep's compelling on-screen presence is a rarity, enhanced by her trademark sculpted cheekbones, alabaster complexion, and blond tresses. The icon has embraced the aging process with open arms, unlike most of her fellow A-listers, so it's impossible not to respect her refusal to get plastic surgery.
Streep broke into the film industry in the late '70s, subsequently undergoing a stunning transformation as her acting career took off. She has aged gracefully over the years, but it's not any less shocking when you come across photos from her past and remember just how striking the actor was in her early years. These snapshots reveal a young, fresh-faced Streep and her remarkable ascent to stardom.
Meryl Streep's 1976 photoshoot reveals her natural beauty
In the mid '70s, Meryl Streep made her Broadway debut, going on to perform for several years on stage until her first film "Julia" in 1977. A year earlier, Streep sat for American photographer Jack Mitchell, who captured the actor at the beginning of her career. The photos reveal a 27-year-old Streep with subtle makeup, freckles, and loosely styled hair. Mitchell's portraits allow Streep's natural radiance to shine through and give us a look at the iconic actor before her rise to fame.
Meryl Streep looks classy in any outfit
Meryl Streep's career skyrocketed in the late '70s and into the '80s with films such as "Kramer vs. Kramer" and "Sophie's Choice." In 1983, Streep attended the premiere of another popular film from the '80s, "Silkwood." The actor glowed while attending the movie premiere with her then-husband Don Gummer. She donned a classy ivory blazer, a white lace blouse, and an updo with face-framing pieces. Her makeup was simple yet understated, but she made sure to liven her milky-white complexion with a swipe of blush and rosy lipstick.
Meryl Streep emulated royal sophistication in this throwback photo
In 1989, Meryl Streep attended the 61st Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, with her sculptor ex-husband Don Gummer. At the prestigious ceremony, Streep proved once again that she possesses a timeless sort of beauty — regal, even. In fact, her outfit resembled Princess Diana's revenge outfit, down to the multi-row pearl choker, blue gem, and black off-the-shoulder ensemble. Did Princess Diana take some notes from Streep, a fellow female icon with a demure sense of style? We'd like to think so.
Meryl Streep looked stunning in her early 40s
The actor took on a role in the 1992 film "Death Becomes Her," playing an aging beauty tempted by the promise of youth. Meryl Streep was 43 years old when she starred in this cult classic film, and yet she appears ageless in a behind-the-scenes photo taken on set, which highlights her glowing skin and glamorous hairdo. Regardless of whether Streep turns to plastic surgery in the future or not, it's impossible not to admire how the actor has embraced her wrinkles and fine lines thus far.