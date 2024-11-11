Kate Winslet's Reason For Missing The Titanic Premiere Is Beyond Heartbreaking

When she decided to forgo the premiere of "Titanic," Kate Winslet was warned that missing it could hurt her career, especially in the U.S. It went so far that she felt bullied after filming "Titanic." She discussed the awkwardness of those conversations on the same episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "Someone I had spent four-and-a-half years of my life with had just died, and it was just that people would even consider... they would be having conversations with me, saying things like, 'Look, we understand, this must be a very hard time,' and then they'd go on to say, 'but don't you think Stephen would have wanted it?" She also said that he absolutely wouldn't want that and she knew where she needed to be.

She also proved to be correct, as her acting career didn't suffer for having missed the premier. Winslet went on to work on several independent films before moving on to larger roles. She also did narration work and voice acting, working on several projects you wouldn't expect. Her career has so far racked up 183 award nominations with 112 award wins at the time of writing. In 2007, she became the youngest performer to earn five Oscar Nominations despite not winning the award as of that time. All in all, Winslet has managed her career exactly the way she needed to and appears to always make choices in favor of herself rather than because of any external pressure.