Kate Winslet's Reason For Missing The Titanic Premiere Is Beyond Heartbreaking
Kate Winslet earned worldwide fame and recognition for her role as Rose DeWitt Bukater in the 1997 film "Titanic." Unfortunately, she was oddly absent from the premiere of the film in both London and the United States. For the event in London, Winslet caught a bad case of food poisoning and was stuck in the hospital. But she chose to be absent from the U.S. premiere for a truly heartbreaking reason.
Winslet had dated Stephen Tredre for five years and split up in 1995. The two remained close after their split, with Tredre battling bone cancer. Tredre passed away in 1997, the same year Winslet's starring role in "Titanic" made its debut. Rather than go to the premiere of her film. Winslet decided to go to Tredre's funeral. On an episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Winslet talked about missing the film debut. According to Winslet, "I mean, it's a terrible thing to even think about now, and obviously I wasn't going to miss that. So, I sort of missed all of the everything around the release of Titanic, which I don't know—is that the universe's way of protecting me from something or just reminding me to do the things that matter?"
Kate Winslet's career post-Titanic
When she decided to forgo the premiere of "Titanic," Kate Winslet was warned that missing it could hurt her career, especially in the U.S. It went so far that she felt bullied after filming "Titanic." She discussed the awkwardness of those conversations on the same episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "Someone I had spent four-and-a-half years of my life with had just died, and it was just that people would even consider... they would be having conversations with me, saying things like, 'Look, we understand, this must be a very hard time,' and then they'd go on to say, 'but don't you think Stephen would have wanted it?" She also said that he absolutely wouldn't want that and she knew where she needed to be.
She also proved to be correct, as her acting career didn't suffer for having missed the premier. Winslet went on to work on several independent films before moving on to larger roles. She also did narration work and voice acting, working on several projects you wouldn't expect. Her career has so far racked up 183 award nominations with 112 award wins at the time of writing. In 2007, she became the youngest performer to earn five Oscar Nominations despite not winning the award as of that time. All in all, Winslet has managed her career exactly the way she needed to and appears to always make choices in favor of herself rather than because of any external pressure.