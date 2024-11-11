Kate Middleton And Prince William Reportedly Bonded Over One Cheeky Thing When They Began Dating

William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, are famously conservative in public but, behind closed doors, sources report that the pair bond over a surprisingly naughty sense of humor.

"William once described Kate's sense of humor as 'naughty' and his own as 'dirty,' and claimed that it was one of the most important things that drew them together," explained Christopher Anderson, author of The King: The Life of Charles III, in an interview with Fox News Digital. "They've certainly cleaned up their act for the children's sake, but they can still make each other double over laughing."

William and Kate are famously reserved when it comes to PDA, and while their marriage appears close and happy, they rarely are demonstrative in front of the cameras. So the reveal about a shared sense of humor provides a glimpse into the personal lives of a very public couple who have nonetheless retained a distinct separation between their public royal personas and their private selves. As with their rare moments of public affection, it's a glimpse of how the pair are with one another — and how they are with their children.