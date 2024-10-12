Why Royal Watchers Rarely See Kate Middleton's Son Prince Louis In Public With The Family
Prince Louis, the youngest child of William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, has been largely absent from the royal spotlight. The famously cheeky prince became a fan favorite when he popped up at Trooping the Colour and King Charles' coronation in 2023. His earnest responses — yawning during the coronation, for example — have charmed viewers. But we're not likely to see much of him for a while.
ITV News Royal Producer Lizzie Robinson told the Mirror that William and Kate have been careful to give their children a "gentle introduction" to the spotlight. It's only in more recent years that Louis' older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, have begun to make more regular public appearances. Both of the older children have been spotted at several public appearances with their parents. George attended the Euro 2024 final with his dad, and Charlotte was all smiles as she accompanied her mother to Wimbledon in July 2024. But it's unlikely that the winningly silly youngest prince will be rushed into the spotlight any time soon, as he's still a few years younger than the age at which George and Charlotte began making more regular public appearances.
It's clear that William and Kate are determined to offer the children some degree of privacy and normalcy. Additionally, Kate's cancer diagnosis has likely motivated the couple to be more thoughtful about maintaining their children's privacy however they can.
The family is navigating Kate's cancer diagnosis together
Notably, the Wimbeldon outing with Princess Charlotte marked only the second public appearance for Catherine, Princess of Wales, since she announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024. She cited concern for her children — along with a desire to help them process the news privately — as the reason for the Palace's delayed announcement. Kate revealed her recovery in early September 2024, with a video that featured William, Prince of Wales, and their three children. The video emphasized the family's togetherness and closeness — and indicates that the children have been front and center for the royal couple as they navigated Kate's diagnosis and recovery. Matt Wilkinson, royal editor for The Sun, told the Mirror, "The kids have probably had a really difficult six or seven months."
The couple's approach of gently introducing their children to public life is likely influenced by Prince William's wildly public childhood. The future king reportedly treasured his time at Ludgrove School where staff worked hard to give him some respite from the flurry of tabloid coverage surrounding him, his younger brother Harry, and his parent's unraveling marriage.