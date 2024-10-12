Why Royal Watchers Rarely See Kate Middleton's Son Prince Louis In Public With The Family

Prince Louis, the youngest child of William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, has been largely absent from the royal spotlight. The famously cheeky prince became a fan favorite when he popped up at Trooping the Colour and King Charles' coronation in 2023. His earnest responses — yawning during the coronation, for example — have charmed viewers. But we're not likely to see much of him for a while.

ITV News Royal Producer Lizzie Robinson told the Mirror that William and Kate have been careful to give their children a "gentle introduction" to the spotlight. It's only in more recent years that Louis' older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, have begun to make more regular public appearances. Both of the older children have been spotted at several public appearances with their parents. George attended the Euro 2024 final with his dad, and Charlotte was all smiles as she accompanied her mother to Wimbledon in July 2024. But it's unlikely that the winningly silly youngest prince will be rushed into the spotlight any time soon, as he's still a few years younger than the age at which George and Charlotte began making more regular public appearances.

It's clear that William and Kate are determined to offer the children some degree of privacy and normalcy. Additionally, Kate's cancer diagnosis has likely motivated the couple to be more thoughtful about maintaining their children's privacy however they can.