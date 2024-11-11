Kari Lake's Most Controversial Moments

Kari Lake is a relative newcomer to the political space, but her fiery personality and bold takes have earned her quite the reputation. Before she stepped down from an anchor position with KSAZ-TV, a Phoenix-based station, she found herself in some hot water. She earned plenty of criticism near the end of her career in the media for sharing information that had been roundly debunked and pulling stories from X, formerly known as Twitter, without verifying the facts behind them. One of her biggest blunders was tweeting that the #RedForEd movement was a front to legalize marijuana. It was, in fact, a movement meant to increase funding for public schools and raise teacher pay. Lake later walked back those claims, apologizing and saying she worried some may use the movement for their own agendas.

Advertisement

After working in news media as an anchor for over 20 years, Lake decided to try her hand at politics — and this is when the controversies really started. She did end up with plenty of publicity, but she has very little to show for it so far. Here are some of her most controversial moments.