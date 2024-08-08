Joe Biden Issues Grave Warning About Trump's Behavior In Event He Loses The Election
With only a few months until the November 2024 presidential election, tensions are running higher than ever. And according to President Joe Biden, who recently dropped out of the race, a win for the Democrats could cause GOP nominee Donald Trump to snap. Speaking to CBS News, the president said that he wasn't certain that Trump would promote peace if he lost the election. "He means what he says. We don't take him seriously. [...] All the stuff about 'if we lose, there'll be a bloodbath, it'll have been a stolen election,'" Biden warned. He also implied that Donald Trump was only interested in the good of America if he was president.
Trump previously said: "We're going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you're not going to be able to sell those cars. If I get elected. Now if I don't get elected, it's going to be a bloodbath. That's gonna be the least of it. It's going to be a bloodbath for the whole country" (via YouTube).
Biden is not the first politician to voice out worries about what Trump would do if he loses at the polls in November. After the bloodbath comments were made at an Ohio rally in March 2024, Nancy Pelosi, who previously promised to never forgive Trump, called him out during her State of the Union address. "We just have to win this election, because he's even predicting a bloodbath. What does that mean?"
GOP Politicians stand behind Donald Trump's bloodbath remarks
The most criticism that Donald Trump received from Republican politicians concerning his remarks was from Mike Pence — and even he claimed that Trump was taken out of context during an appearance on "Face the Nation." Other MAGA politicians, such as JD Vance — a senator at the time — leaped to the defense on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying that since Trump was speaking about the automobile industry and economy, the bloodbath comments were totally non-violent and okay (via Newsweek).
On the other hand, given Trump's political history and how divided America is at the moment, it's easy to understand the backlash from Democratic politicians. After losing the 2020 elections, the MAGA leader encouraged his followers to "fight like hell," leading to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that claimed lives and destroyed property. Yet, Trump has continued to support the capitol rioters, even referring to them as "patriots" and "hostages."
So what does the former president have to say about his planned post-election behavior? When asked during the CNN Presidential Debate if he'd accept a loss at the presidential debate, he responded: "If it's a fair and legal and good election, absolutely. I would have much rather accepted these, but the fraud and everything else was ridiculous." However, Joe Biden had a biting clap back: "Let's see. You're a whiner. When you lost the first time, you appealed and appealed to the courts all across the country. Not one single court in America said any of your claims had any merit. State or local, none."