Joe Biden Issues Grave Warning About Trump's Behavior In Event He Loses The Election

With only a few months until the November 2024 presidential election, tensions are running higher than ever. And according to President Joe Biden, who recently dropped out of the race, a win for the Democrats could cause GOP nominee Donald Trump to snap. Speaking to CBS News, the president said that he wasn't certain that Trump would promote peace if he lost the election. "He means what he says. We don't take him seriously. [...] All the stuff about 'if we lose, there'll be a bloodbath, it'll have been a stolen election,'" Biden warned. He also implied that Donald Trump was only interested in the good of America if he was president.

In his first TV interview since exiting the 2024 race, President Biden tells CBS News' @costareports he's "not confident at all" that a peaceful transfer of power will happen in January 2025 if former President Donald Trump loses. "He means what he says. We don't take him... pic.twitter.com/uE4dj5Vzrs — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) August 7, 2024

Trump previously said: "We're going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you're not going to be able to sell those cars. If I get elected. Now if I don't get elected, it's going to be a bloodbath. That's gonna be the least of it. It's going to be a bloodbath for the whole country" (via YouTube).

Biden is not the first politician to voice out worries about what Trump would do if he loses at the polls in November. After the bloodbath comments were made at an Ohio rally in March 2024, Nancy Pelosi, who previously promised to never forgive Trump, called him out during her State of the Union address. "We just have to win this election, because he's even predicting a bloodbath. What does that mean?"

