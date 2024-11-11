Bradley Cooper And Irina Shayk Are Pros At Co-Parenting Their Daughter (& Dog!)

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's 4-year relationship came to an end in June 2019. At the time, a source reassured People that the soon-to-be exes were working hard to create a custody agreement for their then-2-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, that benefited all parties. Meanwhile, another confidante informed People that Cooper and Shayk broke up because their differing priorities had gradually driven them apart. The insider claimed that the model wanted to live a more low-key life with her family while the "Maestro" star strived to work harder than ever to grow his acting career.

"They were living totally separate lives," the source revealed, before elaborating that the celebrity couple just couldn't figure out how to be in the same place at the same time. Despite everything, Cooper and Shayk appeared to be on good terms when they smiled for a photo together at the 2020 BAFTAs. Shayk took a positive perspective on their split in her British Vogue interview that same year, saying, "Two great people don't have to make a good couple," per People. The model considered herself fortunate she got to spend so many years with the Star is Born" actor by her side.

Shayk also couldn't help but gush about Cooper's parenting skills when she spoke to HIGHSnobiety, saying, "He's a full-on, hands-on dad — no nanny. Lea went on holiday with him for almost two weeks [and] I didn't call them once." She and her ex are strict parents who taught their daughter to be polite if she wanted anything around the house.

