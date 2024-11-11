Bradley Cooper And Irina Shayk Are Pros At Co-Parenting Their Daughter (& Dog!)
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's 4-year relationship came to an end in June 2019. At the time, a source reassured People that the soon-to-be exes were working hard to create a custody agreement for their then-2-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, that benefited all parties. Meanwhile, another confidante informed People that Cooper and Shayk broke up because their differing priorities had gradually driven them apart. The insider claimed that the model wanted to live a more low-key life with her family while the "Maestro" star strived to work harder than ever to grow his acting career.
"They were living totally separate lives," the source revealed, before elaborating that the celebrity couple just couldn't figure out how to be in the same place at the same time. Despite everything, Cooper and Shayk appeared to be on good terms when they smiled for a photo together at the 2020 BAFTAs. Shayk took a positive perspective on their split in her British Vogue interview that same year, saying, "Two great people don't have to make a good couple," per People. The model considered herself fortunate she got to spend so many years with the Star is Born" actor by her side.
Shayk also couldn't help but gush about Cooper's parenting skills when she spoke to HIGHSnobiety, saying, "He's a full-on, hands-on dad — no nanny. Lea went on holiday with him for almost two weeks [and] I didn't call them once." She and her ex are strict parents who taught their daughter to be polite if she wanted anything around the house.
Shayk believes Cooper is a phenomenal father
During a 2021 interview with Elle, model Irina Shayk admitted that she had issues with the word "co-parenting." As the mother-of-one explained, "When I'm with my daughter, I'm 100 percent a mother, and when she's with her dad, he's 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting." When discussing her former husband, Bradly Cooper, with Elle a couple of years later, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star enthused, "He's the best father Lea and I could dream of." Shayk was proud to note that she and her famous ex always endeavored to create a parenting schedule that aligned well with their demanding jobs too.
But both of them were happy to take their daughter, Lea de Seine, with them to work when necessary because she was such an easy-going child who could usually keep herself entertained. However, Lea isn't the only baby they're co-parenting since the former couple also appears to share the responsibility of their adorable pup, Peanut. In October 2024, the Daily Mail posted snaps of the model handing their fur baby over to her ex. A few days later, we witnessed a great example of Shayk and Cooper's co-parenting skills in action, when they donned costumes to go trick-or-treating with their daughter.
While the Victoria's Secret model dressed up as Lara Croft, the "American Hustle" actor was a dog that looked eerily similar to Peanut, and Lea went as a classic spooky witch. At the end of the day, though, Shayk and Cooper don't need their daughter to get together since they have been spotted on several friendly hangouts over the years too.