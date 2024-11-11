Do Prince William & James Middleton Get Along? Inside Their Relationship

What must it feel like for your sister to bring home her new boyfriend, only for him to be the future king of England? Catherine, Princess of Wales' siblings Pippa and James Middleton understand that rare feeling. And, in his memoir "Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life," James was impressively honest about how he didn't initially go easy on William, Prince of Wales. "I remember putting him through his paces when we first met," James wrote. "Did he deserve my sister? He had to earn my trust." The future princess's younger brother softened to William in part because he seemed to really like James' dog Ella, and James has been open about how his beloved pets have helped his mental health.

During a 2024 chat with Us Weekly, the businessman delved into his own sense of protectiveness, opining, "Even though I'm the little squirt of their brother — probably getting in the way — [I] still had to make sure that he had my approval." Likewise, in his memoir, he wrote about admiring Prince William and Kate Middleton's relationship from afar. As for the author's personal bond with his brother-in-law, James shared, "When it comes to those sorts of bits of advice and having been brought up in a female dominant household, and very much with strong capable women surrounding me, I've enjoyed having sort [of] this older brother type figure to bounce other questions."