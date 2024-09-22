The Awkward Way James Middleton's Wife Met William & Kate

While Meghan Markle once claimed she rubbed Kate Middleton up the wrong way by meeting her for the first time wearing ripped jeans and sans shoes, the future queen's first meeting with her brother's wife Alizee Thevenet was much more successful. As seen in a snippet of James Middleton's memoir "Meet Ella" adapted on Daily Mail, the Princess of Wales' first interaction with her now-sister-in-law featured even less formality ... and apparently, she wasn't bothered one bit.

Speaking of the early days of James Middleton's relationship with Thevenet, he wrote that he and his new girlfriend had decided on a whim to stay the night at the Middleton siblings' childhood home, which he had a key for. However, he was unaware that while Michael and Carole Middleton were away, his eldest sister and her family were staying the night, too. Imagine his surprise, then, when, as he wrote, "... I'm woken at 7.30am by giggling at the bedroom door. It's George and Charlotte, my nephew and niece. I hadn't realized all three children are staying for the weekend with my sister and William."

James made his way downstairs without waking Thevenet (or letting her know), and that's where things took a very unexpected twist. "I'm about to take a cup up to Alizee when she appears at the kitchen door. She has just got out of bed, her hair still tousled, and she is wearing one of my shirts," he recounted. Luckily, Thevenet wasn't particularly fazed — something James attributed to her French sensibilities. "She does not panic or rush upstairs to get dressed. Instead, she just greets everyone warmly as if it's not remotely unusual to be meeting her boyfriend's sister and brother-in-law for the first time wearing only an oversized man's shirt," he wrote. Kind of "Gossip Girl," no?

