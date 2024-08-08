What The Royal Family Has Reportedly Said About Prince William And Kate Middleton's Relationship

When you're a member of the royal family, people, and the press will comment on your relationships — that just comes with the territory. What's far worse, however, is when members of your family weigh in with their two cents and those opinions make their way to the tabloids or a best-selling royal biography.

William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales know this dance all too well, and over the years, various members of the royal family have commented on their relationship, with most of them having only good things to say. However, other reports have also made it to tabloid pages, ones that speak of some hurtful criticism the couple has had to endure from some close family members. Of course, whether or not these rumors are true remains speculation, but where there's smoke ...

Then, of course, there were whispers that Kate Middleton meeting William at the University of St. Andrews wasn't by mere chance, but that it was an orchestrated meeting masterminded by her mother, Carole Middleton. She reportedly played a big part in Kate and William's eventual romance, encouraging Kate to switch from the University of Edinburgh to St. Andrew's after William enrolled at the prestigious university. "Kate was very strategic," Robert Lacey wrote in his book "Battle of Brothers," explaining that her studies and accommodation were sorted at Edinburgh before switching to St. Andrew's and enrolling in the same course as William (via Harper's Bazaar). It all worked out in the end, but that hasn't kept the commentary on their relationship at bay.

