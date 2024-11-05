Megyn Kelly's Trump Rally Comments Accidentally Expose How Boring His Speeches Are

In the final stretch before the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump's rallies were exposed for not living up to his major claims of success. Most of the time, he could count on his allies to defend him and his rallies, but it appears that Megyn Kelly inadvertently admitted what many people have been thinking during one of his final moments on stage. A video posted on X, formerly Twitter, showed her coming on stage and saying, "Can you believe the energy and stamina on this guy at his age? I am ready to go to sleep over there."

Megyn Kelly: Can you believe the energy and stamina on this guy at his age? I am ready to go to sleep over there pic.twitter.com/3BYmWc6NA4 — Acyn (@Acyn) November 5, 2024

Now, obviously, this was some sort of slip, and she likely meant to compliment Trump, but the former president is well-known for his speeches running long and the many tangents he goes on. It's fair to say that how boring his speeches are really comes down to the individual listener, but Kelly's slip seems to reveal her true feelings about listening to Trump speak. It's also not the first time Megyn Kelly has had a problem with one of his rallies.