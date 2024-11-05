Megyn Kelly's Trump Rally Comments Accidentally Expose How Boring His Speeches Are
In the final stretch before the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump's rallies were exposed for not living up to his major claims of success. Most of the time, he could count on his allies to defend him and his rallies, but it appears that Megyn Kelly inadvertently admitted what many people have been thinking during one of his final moments on stage. A video posted on X, formerly Twitter, showed her coming on stage and saying, "Can you believe the energy and stamina on this guy at his age? I am ready to go to sleep over there."
Megyn Kelly: Can you believe the energy and stamina on this guy at his age? I am ready to go to sleep over there pic.twitter.com/3BYmWc6NA4
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 5, 2024
Now, obviously, this was some sort of slip, and she likely meant to compliment Trump, but the former president is well-known for his speeches running long and the many tangents he goes on. It's fair to say that how boring his speeches are really comes down to the individual listener, but Kelly's slip seems to reveal her true feelings about listening to Trump speak. It's also not the first time Megyn Kelly has had a problem with one of his rallies.
The reality of Trump rallies
Kamala Harris needled Donald Trump about his campaign rallies during their singular debate, revealing that there were empty seats and people walking out early. The comments about his rallies are something that has stuck in his craw ever since. Unfortunately, it appears that there is quite a bit of truth to Harris's claims. A tweeted photo revealed plenty of empty seats at one of his rallies, followed by a video showing people walking out while Trump was speaking, disproving the former president's claims that doesn't happen.
These aren't the only things that Trump claimed about his campaign rallies that have turned out to be false. He has inflated the number of attendees since the beginning. One of his events in Coachella Valley, for example, was reported by the campaign to have over 100,000 people in attendance. The reality is that the event was issued a permit that capped the maximum number of people at 15,000. Harris also claimed to have 100,000 people at one of her rallies, but the numbers prove it was only 75,000.