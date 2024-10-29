Megyn Kelly Had A Major Problem With Trump's MSG Rally (& It's Not What You Think)

While Megyn Kelly supports Donald Trump, she wasn't a fan what took place at his Madison Square Garden rally. The October 27 rally has been getting quite a bit of media attention. Comparisons between this event and a 1939 Nazi rally at the same venue have been making the rounds, as controversial clips of comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's jokes at the event go viral. Yet, "The Megyn Kelly Show" host's problem with the rally was a bit different than the common complaints. Instead, she's criticizing the event for not representing or catering to women voters.

On the October 28 episode of her podcast, Kelly was clear about disagreeing with the criticism of the event that has been running rampant online. "It wasn't a Nazi rally; all that is nonsense," she stated. So, what was the problem? Well, in her words, this event was "too bro-tastic ... I am telling you, even for me — and I voted for Donald Trump last week," Kelly began, "it was too bro-tastic. Oay? It was." She advised the Trump campaign to "clean up the bro talk just a little, so you don't alienate women in the middle of America who are already on the fence about Republicans." A recent University of Massachusetts Amherst poll does suggest that more women voters may be heading to the polls for Vice President Kamala Harris. The poll states that Harris is ahead of Trump 48-46, and she is further ahead with women at 50-43.

