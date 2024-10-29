Megyn Kelly Had A Major Problem With Trump's MSG Rally (& It's Not What You Think)
While Megyn Kelly supports Donald Trump, she wasn't a fan what took place at his Madison Square Garden rally. The October 27 rally has been getting quite a bit of media attention. Comparisons between this event and a 1939 Nazi rally at the same venue have been making the rounds, as controversial clips of comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's jokes at the event go viral. Yet, "The Megyn Kelly Show" host's problem with the rally was a bit different than the common complaints. Instead, she's criticizing the event for not representing or catering to women voters.
On the October 28 episode of her podcast, Kelly was clear about disagreeing with the criticism of the event that has been running rampant online. "It wasn't a Nazi rally; all that is nonsense," she stated. So, what was the problem? Well, in her words, this event was "too bro-tastic ... I am telling you, even for me — and I voted for Donald Trump last week," Kelly began, "it was too bro-tastic. Oay? It was." She advised the Trump campaign to "clean up the bro talk just a little, so you don't alienate women in the middle of America who are already on the fence about Republicans." A recent University of Massachusetts Amherst poll does suggest that more women voters may be heading to the polls for Vice President Kamala Harris. The poll states that Harris is ahead of Trump 48-46, and she is further ahead with women at 50-43.
Megyn Kelly believes that women advisors should have stepped in
Megyn Kelly was careful to note that she, herself, wasn't bothered by the rally. Yet, she believes that the apparent lack of concern for women's perspectives is contributing to Donald Trump's position with female voters. According to Kelly, " ... I understand how this plays, especially with women, and it was an effed-up choice," adding, "They took what was an amazing celebration of Trump, exciting and well-attended and hugely enthusiastic, and gave themselves a big black eye." In her opinion, "We're trying to get him elected. We don't need to rally the base or guys anymore," she said on "The Megyn Kelly Show." She asked, "do they have no women advising their campaign?"
It seems that Kelly's complaint about the rally resonated with some, while others disagreed with her take. "Megan [sic] always makes sense , listen to her, she is on our side," one X, formerly known as Twitter-user commented. "That 'man's' jokes were gross to me as a Christian," another noted, likely referring to Tony Hinchcliffe. Yet, another wrote, "Stop sharing this s***, women Trump supporters don't agree." Another added, "I usually agree with her. But as a woman ... I thought it was awesome!" As was true with many awkward aspects of Trump's MSG rally, it's clear that its level of bro-tastic-ness is proving divisive.