Inside Ant Anstead's Romance With Renée Zellweger

Renée Zellweger set out to do some good for two special people when she appeared on "Celebrity IOU Joyride" in 2021. The "Bridget Jones's Diary" star wanted to thank twins Jerald and Jerome for caring for her late friend and publicist Nanci Ryder following her ALS diagnosis, so she decided to gift them a new-and-improved Oldsmobile 442 and Ford Bronco. In the process, though, Zellweger ended up irrevocably changing her life for the better as she fell in love with the reality show's host, Ant Anstead.

An insider confirmed their unlikely relationship with People in June 2021, remarking, "Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right." They continued, "Renée is creative, and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She's smart, thoughtful and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her." The celebrity couple made their first official public appearance at the Radford Motors gala in August. The following month, they proudly made their relationship Instagram official.

Zellweger and Anstead's romance got even more serious from there on and out, as he later informed People that the two children Anstead shares with his first wife, Louise Storey, got to meet the Oscar winner at Christmas. The British TV personality was pleased to say that his teens adored Zellweger, and she had formed a particularly close friendship with his daughter. A few months prior, an insider told People that the actor was also "playful and sweet" with Anstead and his second ex-wife Christina Hall's son.

