Trump's Election Day Diss On Oprah Signals Their Feud Is Deeply Personal

During an election day speech in Palm Beach, Florida, Donald Trump, who has gone through many transformations over the years, criticized Oprah Winfrey after she spoke negatively about his potential second term as president at a Kamala Harris rally. Trump had many choice words for Winfrey after he was asked about her, which indicated that his verbal attack on the highly successful television producer was mainly due to personal feelings from the past since Trump claims the two were once friends. Trump also included FOX News as another victim of his tirade because the outlet aired Winfrey's comments.

During a 2020 interview with Outkick, Trump falsely claimed he was once an important asset to Oprah, and they maintained a strong relationship. "I had a lot of good relationships. Even Oprah. Her last couple of shows. You know, it was a big deal, who was gonna be her last week; I guess her last week. I was on her show for the last week. In other words, the entire show was devoted to — I think five different people. I was one of the five," Trump declared (via CNN). "Oprah liked me. And maybe still does, I don't know. But Oprah is great."

During the Harris rally on November 4, 2024, Winfrey warned voters about another Trump presidency. "We don't get to sit this one out. — If we don't show up tomorrow, it is entirely possible that we will not have the opportunity to ever cast a ballot again" (via Fox News).

