Trump's Election Day Diss On Oprah Signals Their Feud Is Deeply Personal
During an election day speech in Palm Beach, Florida, Donald Trump, who has gone through many transformations over the years, criticized Oprah Winfrey after she spoke negatively about his potential second term as president at a Kamala Harris rally. Trump had many choice words for Winfrey after he was asked about her, which indicated that his verbal attack on the highly successful television producer was mainly due to personal feelings from the past since Trump claims the two were once friends. Trump also included FOX News as another victim of his tirade because the outlet aired Winfrey's comments.
During a 2020 interview with Outkick, Trump falsely claimed he was once an important asset to Oprah, and they maintained a strong relationship. "I had a lot of good relationships. Even Oprah. Her last couple of shows. You know, it was a big deal, who was gonna be her last week; I guess her last week. I was on her show for the last week. In other words, the entire show was devoted to — I think five different people. I was one of the five," Trump declared (via CNN). "Oprah liked me. And maybe still does, I don't know. But Oprah is great."
During the Harris rally on November 4, 2024, Winfrey warned voters about another Trump presidency. "We don't get to sit this one out. — If we don't show up tomorrow, it is entirely possible that we will not have the opportunity to ever cast a ballot again" (via Fox News).
What did Trump actually say about Oprah and Fox News on Election Day
Donald Trump and Oprah Winfrey have a complicated history. On November 5, 2024, Trump was asked about Winfrey's comments regarding his potential presidency, and he not only attacked the beloved talk show host but also harshly criticized Fox News for airing Winfrey's thoughts. Regarding Winfrey, Trump said, "I think it's ridiculous ... I think Oprah has become a major divider in our country, and I think frankly she should be ashamed of herself."
Trump's closing message to voters on Election Day
"Oprah should be ashamed of herself" pic.twitter.com/kR2lKELd5L
— Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) November 5, 2024
Trump continued his colorful rant in a clip which can be heard in a clip on X, formerly Twitter, which was ironically streamed by Fox News. "You know who else should be ashamed? Fox. Because I've seen Oprah on Fox about 50 times making the same statement, and I think it's a disgrace what Fox does," Trump said. "Everyone thinks Fox is so pro-Trump. They're not pro-Trump at all. They've put Oprah on all morning long," the former president added, "She has been at Mar-a-Lago many times. Roger King had his funeral, that's the head of King world, which is Oprah's mentor. And Oprah chose the location. She said Mar-a-Lago is the most beautiful place, would it be possible to have Roger's funeral at Mar-a-Lago in the ballroom? We did it." It seems as though Trump is personally hurt by both Winfrey and Fox News, but his statements could be seen as unpresidential due to his harsh words.