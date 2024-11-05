Kate Middleton Hits A Major Post-Chemotherapy Milestone

While we don't know exactly what cancer Catherine, Princess of Wales, was being treated for or the exact treatment (nor is it our business!), it seems likely that tiredness was one of the side effects. We do know that Kate has proven over the years that she's one of the most athletic royals; she's reportedly a fan of a mix of gym activities from yoga to weightlifting to running. So, for her to have the energy to get back to moving her body like she used to while building strength and endurance is huge.

It's probably a doctor-recommended move as well. The American Cancer Society recommends that after finishing cancer treatment, people should make sure to ease back into exercise, but they emphasize the importance of movement.

Hopefully, this is also a sign that she'll be able to start returning to more public appearances; we know that her royal fans have been missing her! Royal author Robert Jobson told Hello! his theory about Kate's return to work. "If she has her way, she will come back in stages and do things that are important to her: because she doesn't want to get ill again but also, I'm told, because she has a different perspective now."