Kate Middleton Hits A Major Post-Chemotherapy Milestone
Catherine, Princess of Wales, is reportedly back in the gym, in what seems like a decidedly positive step into getting back into life as normal after her cancer treatment ended. As anyone who works out knows, a workout routine has all kinds of benefits, and it seems probable that Kate hadn't been able to enjoy those benefits for quite some time while she was undergoing treatment.
In case you haven't been following Kate's ongoing health journey, here's what we know and why her return to working out may seem like a small thing but is actually a big deal. In March 2024, Kate announced to the world that she was undergoing cancer treatment. In that announcement, Kate spoke about undergoing preventative chemotherapy; she didn't give many more details, though she did confirm it was found while she was undergoing abdominal surgery in January. In September 2024, she updated everyone on her condition via another video announcement; this time, it was to say that she'd finished chemotherapy. In the weeks since, it sounds like Kate has finally been able to get in some exercise.
Returning to exercise must be a relief for Kate, who loves sport
While we don't know exactly what cancer Catherine, Princess of Wales, was being treated for or the exact treatment (nor is it our business!), it seems likely that tiredness was one of the side effects. We do know that Kate has proven over the years that she's one of the most athletic royals; she's reportedly a fan of a mix of gym activities from yoga to weightlifting to running. So, for her to have the energy to get back to moving her body like she used to while building strength and endurance is huge.
It's probably a doctor-recommended move as well. The American Cancer Society recommends that after finishing cancer treatment, people should make sure to ease back into exercise, but they emphasize the importance of movement.
Hopefully, this is also a sign that she'll be able to start returning to more public appearances; we know that her royal fans have been missing her! Royal author Robert Jobson told Hello! his theory about Kate's return to work. "If she has her way, she will come back in stages and do things that are important to her: because she doesn't want to get ill again but also, I'm told, because she has a different perspective now."