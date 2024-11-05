JD Vance Has Made Plenty Of Enemies In Hollywood

Of all the major players in the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump's VP Pick JD Vance is among the most divisive. Some people love having a younger, fresher face on the Republican ticket, while others just can't dismiss some of the controversial comments he has made throughout his campaign. Unfortunately for Vance, his polarizing nature has led him to make plenty of enemies in Hollywood. In particular, resurfaced comments from a 2021 interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson drove a wedge between Vance and many celebrities.

In the "Tucker Carlson Tonight" segment, Vance claimed that miserable "childless cat ladies" are at the heart of many of the nation's problems. Unsurprisingly, this remark did not sit well with a lot of people, including A-list stars. For example, Chelsea Handler posted an Instagram reel condemning Vance and warning him about the consequences of his statement: "All of us childless cat and dog ladies are going to go from 'childless and crushing it' to 'childless and crushing you' in November." Handler isn't alone in her open dislike of Vance; several other stars have used their platforms to take the VP hopeful down a peg.