What Another NFL WAG Said About Taylor Swift's Chiefs Game Press

Taylor Swift has become a football expert, according to Patrick Mahomes, ever since she started dating Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, in 2023. She's gotten a lot of attention for attending Kelce's games, and not everyone appreciated all the coverage she was getting by just being in the stands. But then there were those who recognized the benefits of the increased attention from a new audience. One person who saw Swift's pluses and minuses is Kelly Stafford, who's married to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

On her podcast "The Morning After with Kelly Stafford and Hank," Kelly admitted that she didn't dislike Swift and is actually a fan; however, "I kind of got tired of the Chiefs' coverage of it — actually the NFL's coverage — of this budding relationship last year," via The Morning After Media. "It was a good business decision for the NFL but I almost felt like it was outshining the games [...] I was a little jealous of the fact that they were getting all the attention."

Stafford wasn't alone in her annoyance over the NFL's coverage of Swift and Kelce, especially as the news first broke about their relationship; however, the NFL shook off any criticism. They were just capitalizing on what they called "a pop cultural moment [that] we've leaned into in real time," via ESPN.

