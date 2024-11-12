What Another NFL WAG Said About Taylor Swift's Chiefs Game Press
Taylor Swift has become a football expert, according to Patrick Mahomes, ever since she started dating Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, in 2023. She's gotten a lot of attention for attending Kelce's games, and not everyone appreciated all the coverage she was getting by just being in the stands. But then there were those who recognized the benefits of the increased attention from a new audience. One person who saw Swift's pluses and minuses is Kelly Stafford, who's married to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.
On her podcast "The Morning After with Kelly Stafford and Hank," Kelly admitted that she didn't dislike Swift and is actually a fan; however, "I kind of got tired of the Chiefs' coverage of it — actually the NFL's coverage — of this budding relationship last year," via The Morning After Media. "It was a good business decision for the NFL but I almost felt like it was outshining the games [...] I was a little jealous of the fact that they were getting all the attention."
Stafford wasn't alone in her annoyance over the NFL's coverage of Swift and Kelce, especially as the news first broke about their relationship; however, the NFL shook off any criticism. They were just capitalizing on what they called "a pop cultural moment [that] we've leaned into in real time," via ESPN.
Taylor Swift has helped bring more people to football
Even though it seems like jealousy was her first reaction, Kelly Stafford did come around to realizing there was a positive side to the NFL coverage with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Kelly and Matthew Stafford have four daughters, and she's seen how their girls have reacted to seeing Swift attend Kansas City Chiefs games. "It definitely makes my girls love football more knowing that [Swift's] adjacent to it," Kelly said on her podcast. She also noted how other dads and daughters were able to watch and enjoy games together in a way that perhaps they hadn't before Swift made her appearance on the scene. That was a phenomenon that others also noticed and appreciated as the season went on.
Swift has talked about the reactions to her attendance at the Kansas City Chiefs game — Swift was booed by NFL fans at one game — but even though some might not like her, she really couldn't be bothered. "I'm just there to support Travis," Swift said in the 2023 Time magazine interview, which named her person of the year. "I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads." Swift's attendance at games caused a measurable boost in viewership and Kelce jersey sales, which the NFL hopes will translate into converting those new viewers into permanent fans.