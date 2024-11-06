Kai Trump's Election Day Post For Donald Has Everyone Asking The Same Thing About Barron

Donald Trump's family members have worked overtime during his 2024 campaign, with multiple generations getting in on the action. On Election Day, Trump's oldest granddaughter, Kai Trump, showed her support for her grandfather by posting a photo of the two of them on Instagram. Donald wears one of his signature MAGA hats in the photo, and Kai warmly captioned the photo: "You inspire us all. I love you Grandpa."

Although this post certainly helped bolster Donald's family man act, it also left us pondering the whereabouts of another very prominent member of the Trump clan: his youngest son, Barron Trump. Unlike Kai, Barron seemingly declined to make any eleventh-hour public gestures of support for his father. Stranger still, Barron was nowhere to be found when his parents cast their votes in Palm Beach, Florida. His absence from the polling place has everyone asking the same thing: Did Barron vote in this election? Considering how integral he has been to Donald's campaign, his disappearing act is truly surprising.