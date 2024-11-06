Kai Trump's Election Day Post For Donald Has Everyone Asking The Same Thing About Barron
Donald Trump's family members have worked overtime during his 2024 campaign, with multiple generations getting in on the action. On Election Day, Trump's oldest granddaughter, Kai Trump, showed her support for her grandfather by posting a photo of the two of them on Instagram. Donald wears one of his signature MAGA hats in the photo, and Kai warmly captioned the photo: "You inspire us all. I love you Grandpa."
Although this post certainly helped bolster Donald's family man act, it also left us pondering the whereabouts of another very prominent member of the Trump clan: his youngest son, Barron Trump. Unlike Kai, Barron seemingly declined to make any eleventh-hour public gestures of support for his father. Stranger still, Barron was nowhere to be found when his parents cast their votes in Palm Beach, Florida. His absence from the polling place has everyone asking the same thing: Did Barron vote in this election? Considering how integral he has been to Donald's campaign, his disappearing act is truly surprising.
Barron Trump helped reach Gen Z voters
Gen Z voters certainly weren't Donald Trump's area of expertise at the start of his campaign, but young Barron Trump was instrumental in helping his father connect with this demographic. One of Donald's controversial campaign trail moves was even Barron-approved: an interview with conservative streamer Adin Ross. Donald was eager to give credit where credit was due, praising Barron during the interview and telling Ross (via Newsweek): "[Barron's] a great young guy. He's a big fan of yours."
Although he was seemingly missing in action on Election Day, Barron reportedly offered his father some sound advice before the big event. As Donald shared with a North Carolina rally crowd on November 4, 2024 (via Daily Mail), Barron urged him to pace himself: "Dad, take it easy, now. You just take it easy dad, alright?" Perhaps Barron's choice to stay out of the spotlight for the culmination of a very contentious election season is his way of taking his own advice.