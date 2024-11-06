Jill Biden's Pointed Election Day Outfit Sends Kamala Harris Feud Rumors Into Overdrive
There have been rumors of conflict between First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, particularly when it came to the 2020 Democratic primary before Joe Biden made Harris his running mate. There has also been talk about tension between Joe and Harris with Harris having tried to tread a fine line of distancing herself from Joe's administration (to try and bring in voters who don't approve of him) as well as still being his vice president. And even though Joe endorsed Harris after he dropped out of the race in July 2024 and Jill has campaigned for Harris, the rumored rift has been revived with Jill's choice to wear a red pantsuit on election day.
Whoa. @FLOTUS just voted in Delaware.
Is her outfit a sign? Feel like it's a sign. 😏
Nice suit, btw! pic.twitter.com/31aiZ52OsL
— Roxanne Hoge (@RoxanneHoge) November 5, 2024
Red is famously the color of the Republican Party, so there are some who are speculating that Jill voted for rival Donald Trump and not for Harris, which seems like a pretty big stretch. Others brought things down to earth by suggesting that Jill probably didn't vote for Trump, but she didn't vote for Harris either — and neither did Joe. "If I had to make a prediction, Joe and Jill did not vote for Trump nor Kamala. They wrote in 'Joe and Jill Biden,'" one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Jill Biden seems to be signaling displeasure with Kamala Harris in her outfit
Even if Jill and Joe Biden didn't go so far as to not vote for Kamala Harris, plenty of people still thought that Jill was sending a clear anti-Harris signal with her bright red election day outfit. Plenty of commenters on social media pointed out that it couldn't have been an accidental choice. One person posted on X, "As the wife of a democrat politician there's no way she doesn't know how this looks. Biden and Jill are pissed."
As it turns out, Jill wearing a bright red election day outfit (which may have been better suited for Melania Trump) isn't the only signal that there's some bad blood between them all. It turns out that Joe and Jill are not planning to attend the watch party with Harris on election night. Whether that was a decision by Joe or by Harris, we don't know for sure. Joe and Jill will be at the White House and Harris will be at Howard University, where she got her BA.