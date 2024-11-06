Jill Biden's Pointed Election Day Outfit Sends Kamala Harris Feud Rumors Into Overdrive

Even if Jill and Joe Biden didn't go so far as to not vote for Kamala Harris, plenty of people still thought that Jill was sending a clear anti-Harris signal with her bright red election day outfit. Plenty of commenters on social media pointed out that it couldn't have been an accidental choice. One person posted on X, "As the wife of a democrat politician there's no way she doesn't know how this looks. Biden and Jill are pissed."

As it turns out, Jill wearing a bright red election day outfit (which may have been better suited for Melania Trump) isn't the only signal that there's some bad blood between them all. It turns out that Joe and Jill are not planning to attend the watch party with Harris on election night. Whether that was a decision by Joe or by Harris, we don't know for sure. Joe and Jill will be at the White House and Harris will be at Howard University, where she got her BA.