Kate Middleton's Worst Makeup Fails Of All Time

Kate Middleton, otherwise known as Catherine, Princess of Wales, is widely considered a style icon among the royal family, proving with each passing day that she and Princess Diana are more alike than we realized. Kate Middleton has undergone a stunning transformation over the years as she has grown into her royal title. Despite her royal status, folks would do well to remember that she's only human. Middleton works hard to maintain her picture-perfect appearance in public, but even the Princess of Wales isn't immune to making mistakes, and this includes the occasional makeup blunder.

Middleton's natural beauty shines through even without makeup, so she isn't someone who spends hours meticulously applying her makeup before leaving Kensington Palace. These days, when the princess does appear in public, her complexion appears fresh, rosy, and subtle. Middleton projects an air of sophistication, especially given her demure presence and understated style. However, even with all the resources afforded to someone in her position, including the many PR professionals and makeup artists, Middleton is guilty of slip-ups and has appeared with unblended eyeshadow, unflattering contour, and way too much eyeliner on several different occasions.