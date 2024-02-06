Times Kate Middleton Went Makeup-Free And Still Looked Stunning

One snapshot of Catherine, Princess of Wales, without makeup on is from an athletic training session — but supposedly the royal family forbade her from competing in the event she was training for. For context, Kate Middleton joined rowing team The Sisterhood to trek across the English Channel for a charity competition against a male rowing team.

In a photo taken in August 2007 during a practice session, Kate looked determined, rowing alongside her teammates. She looked to be makeup-free, instead focused on the task at hand, and her hair was in a low, slightly unkempt ponytail. It also didn't look like she was sporting any nail polish. Kate was wearing a black athletic jacket with red trimming.

A few days after that photo was taken, it was revealed that Kate would no longer be competing with The Sisterhood. The Daily Mail reported the official reason was that Kate drawing attention could be a security risk to the athletes on the team. But it was believed someone working for the royal family told Kate she had to quit due to the possibility of media coverage blowing up into a big story. The outlet also speculated the then-broken-up Kate and William were officially back together, because there's no other legitimate reason for the palace to step in.