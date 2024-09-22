Kate Middleton And Princess Diana Are More Alike Than We Realized

Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Princess Diana have more in common than their shared royal title — Princess of Wales. For one, they were both hounded by the press. Diana was so popular that the press followed her wherever she went. Her car was speeding away from the paparazzi when it crashed, leading to her death in 1997. A decade later, Kate was hounded by over 50 paparazzi in 2007 amid rumors William, Prince of Wales, would propose to her, prompting the royals to release a statement. "Prince William is very unhappy at the paparazzi harassment of his girlfriend. He wants more than anything for it to stop," his spokesman said (via the Daily Mail).

After Kate married into the royal family, the public only grew more obsessed with her. Diana's brother, Earl Charles Spencer, noticed similarities regarding the "press intrusion" after many people wondered where Kate Middleton was after she went missing from the public spotlight following her planned abdominal surgery in January 2024, spawning many conspiracy theories. Roya Nikkhah, The Sunday Times royal editor, appeared on "Good Morning Britain" and shared that William, Prince of Wales, noticed his wife going through the same experience as his late mom. "Having seen his mother go through quite a lot of that, the hounding of his mother, I think he feels he is seeing elements of that being breached again in terms of the demands and screeches at his wife over her medical privacy and that is hurting him," Nikkhah said (via The New York Post).

From marrying into the royal family to being fashion icons, these two women have a lot of similarities. Here are some of the ways Kate Middleton is like her late mother-in-law.