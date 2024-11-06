We Removed Kimberly Guilfoyle's Tacky Extensions & Her Hair Looks So Healthy

Kimberly Guilfoyle has certainly had her fair share of fashion fails, both before she started dating Donald Trump Jr., and during his father, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's, 2024 campaign. However, perhaps her most egregious looks-related crime is what she's done to her hair.

In a picture taken at the 2024 Republican National Convention, Guilfoyle was seen sporting hair extensions while addressing the crowd. The extensions, which visibly thicken her hairdo and barely reach her forearms, distract from her beauty by giving her locks an unnaturally unblended look. While Guilfoyle is notorious for going overboard photoshopping her pictures, when the Static Media photo team digitally removed her extensions, her hair actually looked healthier than ever. Rather than spanning midway down her arms, it instead reaches only past her shoulders, thus making it appear more natural and well-groomed. The edit also lessened some of the thickness at the top of her head, eliminating the excessive definition her extensions add.

