We Removed Kimberly Guilfoyle's Tacky Extensions & Her Hair Looks So Healthy
Kimberly Guilfoyle has certainly had her fair share of fashion fails, both before she started dating Donald Trump Jr., and during his father, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's, 2024 campaign. However, perhaps her most egregious looks-related crime is what she's done to her hair.
In a picture taken at the 2024 Republican National Convention, Guilfoyle was seen sporting hair extensions while addressing the crowd. The extensions, which visibly thicken her hairdo and barely reach her forearms, distract from her beauty by giving her locks an unnaturally unblended look. While Guilfoyle is notorious for going overboard photoshopping her pictures, when the Static Media photo team digitally removed her extensions, her hair actually looked healthier than ever. Rather than spanning midway down her arms, it instead reaches only past her shoulders, thus making it appear more natural and well-groomed. The edit also lessened some of the thickness at the top of her head, eliminating the excessive definition her extensions add.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's hair extensions aren't going anywhere
In October 2024, Kimberly Guilfoyle shared an Instagram post showing her extensions in all of their glory, or lack thereof, as she supported Donald Trump in Pennsylvania. "Incredible energy in the Keystone State!" Guilfoyle wrote. "Proud to be on the road to VICTORY with @teamtrump!" The post shows Guilfoyle and her extensions greeting various Trump supporters and posing for pictures at a diner while the Team Trump Bus Tour was rolling through the state.
Another Instagram post Guilfoyle made in October 2024 shows her yet again donning the extensions while she spoke at a Pennsylvania event. As recently as November 3, 2024, her Instagram shows she also flaunted them in North Carolina while delivering winter clothing to victims of Hurricane Helene. "So blessed to be part of this mission of hope in North Carolina," she wrote. While these recent posts suggest that her extensions probably aren't going anywhere any time soon, edits like the one above offer a telling idea of the positive change she could make if Guilfoyle ever decided to ditch them.