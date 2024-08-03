Kimberly Guilfoyle's Outfits Were Awful Long Before She Started Dating Trump Jr. (Here's The Proof)

There have been numerous critiques of Kimberly Guilfoyle, including but not limited to her rather polarizing wardrobe. While some love the way she dresses, others — including even Donald Trump fans — have turned on Guilfoyle for outfits that were deemed inappropriate, such as a dress with a plunging V-neck covered in mesh. Most of the ensembles that are considered unsuitable by critics tend to show a lot of skin, but other times they just do not fit the vibe of wherever she is going.

One notable instance occurred when the former Fox News host attended the 2024 presidential inauguration in El Salvador; Guilfoyle went from a white minidress to a Morticia Addams reject — a black dress with furry sleeves. Although it may seem like she only started dressing so drastically after beginning her relationship with Donald Trump Jr., Guilfoyle has always had an interesting fashion sense. Her outfits were awful long before she butchered the Barbiecore trend.