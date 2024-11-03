Kimberly Guilfoyle's Biggest Fashion Fails During The 2024 Campaign

Throwback photos of Kimberly Guilfoyle show that her outfits were awful long before she started dating Donald Trump Jr. You would think that a switch from Democratic beliefs to Conservative ones would mean longer hemlines, less cleavage, and generally more appropriate fashion choices. But you'd be wrong.

Advertisement

Since jumping on the Trump train, the former attorney has switched to revealing outfits, heavy makeup, and out-place accessories. This wouldn't be such a big deal if she had a talented stylist on her team to inform her choices, but judging by her appearances during the 2024 campaign, Kimberly Guilfoyle's stylist either secretly hates her or doesn't exist.

The talk show host's wardrobe typically features busy patterns, excessive jewelry, and cheap-looking fabric, often combined in the same outfit. When she isn't dealing with poor fashion choices, Kimberly Guilfoyle can be seen fixing wardrobe malfunctions that would probably have been easily avoided with the help of a style professional.