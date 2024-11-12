Martha Stewart Tossed A Shady Dig At Neighbor Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds has built his career by being the approachable, funny guy next door. However, his own neighbor, Martha Stewart, doesn't believe his public persona matches who he is IRL. During an appearance on the "Rent Free" game show in November 2024, Stewart stated that the "Deadpool" star was "not so funny in real life" (via BuzzFeed). The iconic TV personality doubled down on her statement by saying, "He's very serious. He's a good actor. He can act funny, but he isn't funny."
While most comic actors would have been offended by that remark, Reynolds only saw another opportunity for a joke. He took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to write, "I'd disagree with her. But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so."
Of course, his on-screen frenemy, Hugh Jackman, couldn't miss an opportunity to poke fun at his friend. So, he wrote an X post jokingly commending the best-selling author for saying what was on everyone's minds. Ultimately, though, there's no denying that Stewart's comments were a bit odd, because she has had a long-standing relationship with Blake Lively, Reynolds' wife. In fact, the "Gossip Girl" alum had labeled Stewart a major inspiration in her 2014 Vogue interview. Lively also gushed about how the entrepreneur had helped get her wedding day back on track after they kept running into problems. Despite all her high praise, the "It Ends With Us" star hasn't been spared from her friend's odd comments either.
Martha Stewart made a subtle jab at Blake Lively after her business shut down
One of Blake Lively's most controversial moments came after she started her online lifestyle magazine, Preserve, in the summer of 2014. The company published a spread called "The Allure of Antebellum" for its first fall, and it garnered tons of backlash for romanticizing the fashion choices of slave owners. Preserve shut its doors only a year after its launch and Martha Stewart gave an Us Weekly interview that may have added more salt to Lively's wounds.
"I'm sorry! I'm sorry! I know she made a big effort," she stated. "Sometimes shuttering is good. Listen, she's a movie actress. Why bother with commerce right now? She's at the top of her career ... I'm totally supportive, but you know what? Maybe you can't do everything at the same time." Needless to say, Lively was edging into Stewart's territory with her lifestyle venture. However, when HuffPost asked the home living mogul for her thoughts on the actor following in her footsteps in 2014, she answered, "Let her try."
Although she made the remark light-heartedly, she followed it up by saying that she couldn't understand why anyone would want to join the lifestyle industry when they had already found their footing in Hollywood. In fact, Stewart wished she could swap places with her actor friend instead. She also stated that Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, were "very friendly, very nice people." Given all this, it's safe to say that their relationship has been a rollercoaster ride.