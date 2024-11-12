Martha Stewart Tossed A Shady Dig At Neighbor Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds has built his career by being the approachable, funny guy next door. However, his own neighbor, Martha Stewart, doesn't believe his public persona matches who he is IRL. During an appearance on the "Rent Free" game show in November 2024, Stewart stated that the "Deadpool" star was "not so funny in real life" (via BuzzFeed). The iconic TV personality doubled down on her statement by saying, "He's very serious. He's a good actor. He can act funny, but he isn't funny."

While most comic actors would have been offended by that remark, Reynolds only saw another opportunity for a joke. He took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to write, "I'd disagree with her. But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so."

Of course, his on-screen frenemy, Hugh Jackman, couldn't miss an opportunity to poke fun at his friend. So, he wrote an X post jokingly commending the best-selling author for saying what was on everyone's minds. Ultimately, though, there's no denying that Stewart's comments were a bit odd, because she has had a long-standing relationship with Blake Lively, Reynolds' wife. In fact, the "Gossip Girl" alum had labeled Stewart a major inspiration in her 2014 Vogue interview. Lively also gushed about how the entrepreneur had helped get her wedding day back on track after they kept running into problems. Despite all her high praise, the "It Ends With Us" star hasn't been spared from her friend's odd comments either.

