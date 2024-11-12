What Led To Kelly Monaco To General Hospital Before Her Shock Firing

"General Hospital" has served as a launching pad for many actors. Among them is Kelly Monaco, who went on to achieve greater heights in her career after stepping into the role of Sam McCall. It didn't take her much time to become a fan favorite. Apart from getting famous, she also earned a good amount of money from the show. However, many people don't know that she got the aforementioned role after hearing devastating news about her other show, "Port Charles."

Monaco was never a stranger to the "GH" universe. The actor gained prominence after her role in the spin-off series and was also nominated for a Daytime Emmy. But things turned upside down when ABC canceled the show after six seasons, leaving Monaco without any work. Fortunately, her performance in "Port Charles" made her a hot commodity, and she started getting offers after the show got canceled. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest in October 2023, Monaco revealed that she said yes to "General Hospital" without even thinking twice.

"I was, like, a die-hard General Hospital fan. That was my dream. I was like, 'General Hospital all the way!' So, I was thrilled when [then-ABC Daytime President] Brian Frons said they would create a role for me," Monaco Explained. She started on "GH" in October 2003 and portrayed Sam McCall for over 20 years. Shockingly, Monaco was fired from the show in August 2024 after the network decided to write off her character.

