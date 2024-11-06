Naomi Biden Steals Spotlight From Kamala Harris On Election Night With Life-Changing News
President Joe Biden's great-grandchild just got their first ever "I voted" sticker — well, sort of. With Election Night in progress, Joe's granddaughter Naomi Biden decided to share some breaking news of her own. She took to her Instagram story to let the world know that she cast her vote in the presidential election, and she shared that she had a little help while doing it.
On the evening of November 5, 2024, Naomi posted a mirror selfie showing off her "I voted" sticker. However, she chose to affix her sticker to the part of her shirt that was covering her baby bump. Yes, this post was more than just a declaration that she'd cast her vote; she was also announcing her first pregnancy. To add some extra cuteness to an already special post, Naomi captioned the photo "(we) voted," with the upside-down smiley face emoji and the American flag emoji, noting that, of course, Naomi had her baby bump in tow when she voted for her grandfather's presidential successor. Talk about getting this baby into politics early!
Naomi Biden's family is making history in more ways than one
Naomi Biden, 30 years old at the time of her pregnancy announcement, is the daughter of Hunter Biden and his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle. Her baby-to-be will be Joe and Jill Biden's first great-grandchild.
Naomi's first baby may have hit the polls while still in utero, but this actually wasn't the first part of the young family's story that is utterly presidential. In 2022, Naomi tied the knot with Peter George Heermann Neal on the South Lawn of the White House. These nuptials made history, as Naomi was the first grandchild of a sitting president to ever get married at the White House. So, it seems only fitting that she announced her first pregnancy on Election Day.
It's easy to guess who Naomi cast her vote for to earn her particularly special "I voted" sticker. After all, her grandfather Joe Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race shortly after he dropped out. While Election Night is certainly an incredibly stressful evening for the Biden family, Naomi's big news is sure to be a bright spot.