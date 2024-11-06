Naomi Biden Steals Spotlight From Kamala Harris On Election Night With Life-Changing News

President Joe Biden's great-grandchild just got their first ever "I voted" sticker — well, sort of. With Election Night in progress, Joe's granddaughter Naomi Biden decided to share some breaking news of her own. She took to her Instagram story to let the world know that she cast her vote in the presidential election, and she shared that she had a little help while doing it.

On the evening of November 5, 2024, Naomi posted a mirror selfie showing off her "I voted" sticker. However, she chose to affix her sticker to the part of her shirt that was covering her baby bump. Yes, this post was more than just a declaration that she'd cast her vote; she was also announcing her first pregnancy. To add some extra cuteness to an already special post, Naomi captioned the photo "(we) voted," with the upside-down smiley face emoji and the American flag emoji, noting that, of course, Naomi had her baby bump in tow when she voted for her grandfather's presidential successor. Talk about getting this baby into politics early!