The Ultimate Sign Ty Pennington's Relationship With Andrea Bock Wasn't Going To Last

When it's revealed that a celebrity broke up with their significant other, fans often try to deduce what caused the split. Although curious netizens will never know the real reason unless the celeb announces it to the world, sometimes hindsight allows fans to see signs of an impending split that maybe didn't seem so clear before. For instance, TV host Ty Pennington was in a relationship with Andrea Bock (also known as Drea Bock) for 13 years. They dated from 1996 to 2009, and she was his manager for some of that time too. The biggest sign that could have indicated trouble for Bock and Pennington was that neither of them were interested in getting married, even after over 10 years together.

Speaking to Parade in 2008, Pennington discussed his relationship with Bock and said, "Not married, but we're still together. We're definitely a team" (via The Cinemaholic). Of course, the year after, he and Bock split.